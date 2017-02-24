Springs sports opening week schedule

LAURINBURG — Spring sports get underway on Monday for Scotland High School. The six spring sports include: baseball, girl’s soccer, track and field, boy’s tennis, softball and boy’s golf.

Baseball, soccer and softball are the only three teams that have pre-season games and/or opening day in February. The remaining teams don’t start their seasons until March.

Tennis opens its season on March 2, golf on March 13 and track on March 16.

Next week’s schedule of sports is as follows:

Monday, Feb. 27

Soccer at Union Pines, 5:30 p.m. (Game has been moved to Union Pines)

Baseball vs. Seventy-First, 5 p.m. (Game has been moved to Scotland)

Wednesday, March 1

Soccer vs. Jack Britt, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 2

Softball vs. East Columbus, 6 p.m.

Baseball vs. East Columbus, 6 p.m.

Tennis at Union Pines, 4 p.m.

With the sports returning to the great outdoors, all games and matches are weather permitting.

