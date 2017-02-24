Two SEC teams vie for 4A basketball title

LAURINBURG — Of the seven Southeastern conference teams that started the NCHSAA 4A state playoffs earlier this week, two remain — the Hoke County boys and the Lumberton girls — after two rounds. The Hoke county boys and Lumberton girls are making return visits to the third round today.

For the second year in a row, the Lumberton girls have proven themselves as the top teams in the Southeastern conference and the Hoke boys came on strong and surprised the conference by claiming the title.

The SEC boys were presented by three teams — Hoke, Pinecrest and Richmond. The Patriots were knocked out in the first round by Independence and Richmond lost to Butler in the second round.

No. 6 Hoke County will host No. 14 Mount Tabor tonight at 6 p.m. in the third round of the men’s 4A playoffs. Fans are encouraged to get there early to get a seat in the gym. The winners of the Hoke/Mount Tabor game will play the winner of the Southwest Guilford/Page game on Tuesday, Feb. 28 in the regional quarterfinals.

The SEC girls had four teams advance to the playoffs — Lumberton, Hoke, Pinecrest and Richmond. The Lady Pirates were the only team to advance past the first round, as Hoke was defeated by South Central; Pinecrest dropped their game against Mooresville and Richmond fell to Ardrey Kell.

No. 2 Lumberton will take on No. 8 South Central tonight at 7 p.m. in the third round of the women’s 4A playoffs. The winner of the Lumberton/South Central game will play the winner of the Green Hope/Millbrook game on Tuesday, Feb. 28 in the women’s regional quarterfinals.

4A Men’s Third Round Pairings

Saturday, Feb. 25

Tip off is 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted

WEST

No. 1 David W. Butler (28-0) vs. No. 22 Rocky River (18-10)

No. 4 West Forsyth (26-2) vs. No. 5 North Mecklenburg (24-3)

No. 3 Southwest Guilford (24-3) vs. No. 12 Page (19-9)

No. 6 Hoke County (22-6) vs. No. 14 Mount Tabor (23-6), 6 p.m.

EAST

No. 1 Heritage (28-1) vs. No. 8 Seventy-First (25-4)

No. 3 Garner Magnet (27-2) vs. No. 17 Leesville Road (19-9)

No. 9 Green Hope (24-5) vs. No. 16 Cardinal Gibbons (19-8)

No. 2 South Central (25-1) vs. No. 19 Apex (17-10)

4A Women’s Third Round Pairings

Saturday, Feb. 25

Tip off is 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted

WEST

No. 1 Mallard Creek (27-0) vs. No. 6 Rocky River (21-7)

No. 3 R.J. Reynolds (23-3) vs. No. 11 West Forsyth (24-5)

No. 2 Northwest Guilford (26-2) vs. No. 10 Dudley (18-10)

No. 4 Ardrey Kell (23-6) vs. No. 14 Hough (23-5)

EAST

No. 1 Southeast Raleigh (28-0) vs. No. 9 Heritage (25-3)

No. 4 New Hanover (25-3) vs. No. 5 Hillside (25-3)

No. 2 Lumberton (26-1) vs. No. 8 South Central (18-8)

No. 3 Millbrook (26-3) vs. No. 6 Green Hope (26-3)

