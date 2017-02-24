Scotland FCA to host coaches clinic

LAURINBURG — Scotland High School will host a Fellowship of Christian Athletes Coaches Clinic on March 18 at the school. Registration and breakfast will be from 8 to 8:45 a.m. and the sessions will begin at 9 a.m.

Registration for the clinic is free and lunch will be provided along with door prizes.

Dave Harper, head coach at St. Andrews University, will serve as the keynote speaker and will be joined by several other top coaches from both the high school and the college ranks.

The clinic is open to coaches at all levels and coaches are encouraged to bring their staffs with them.

The FCA clinic lineup includes:

• University of North Carolina Defensive Coordinator John Papuchis

• UNC-Pembroke Defensive Coordinator Joe Ford

• Ohio State University Running Backs Coach Tony Alford

• N.C. State Running Backs Coach Des Kitchings

• Scotland High School Defensive Coordinator Cory Johnson

• Central Cabarrus High School Head Coach Donnie Kiefer

• Pinecrest High School Defensive Coordinator Antwon Murchison

• Hibriten High School Head Coach Clay Lewis

For questions, contact Scotland High School Athletic Director Richard Bailey at [email protected]

