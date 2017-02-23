St. Andrews men survive, women fall

KINGSPORT, Tenn. — The St. Andrews University men’s basketball team, a No. 8 seed, cruised past No. 9 Milligan College 88-76 in the first round of the AAC Tournament on Wednesday.

St. Andrews took a 38-37 lead into the break on 50 percent shooting while Milligan (14-16) shot 44 percent. The team would remain relatively close until St. Andrews stretched its lead to 10 points with five minutes to go before making their free throws down the stretch for the 12-point win.

The Knights ended up shooting 52 percent in the second half while Milligan was held to just 34 percent shooting and just 28 percent from three. St. Andrews was also stellar from the free-throw line making 18-of-22 for 82 percent. The Knights also forced 15 turnovers on 11 steals.

St. Andrews put five players in double-figures led by freshman Connor Zinaich’s 19 points, nine rebounds and two blocks as he showed why he was named as AAC Freshman of the Year. Zinaich was also named to the all-conference first team.

Senior guard Jordan Sharpe added a season-high of 16 points and a season-best seven steals to go along with five rebounds, three assists and two blocks. Senior guard Lee Vanderhorst tallied 16 points on 5-of-9 shooting as he was also perfect from three-point range and from the free-throw line. Vanderhorst added four rebounds, two assists and a steal.

Junior forward Jordan Hines posted 15 points on 5-of-10 shooting with eight rebounds while senior guard Titus Gary finished with 10 points, five rebounds, and a team-high four assists.

Gary and Vanderhorst were also named to the all-conference second team for their double-digit point averages this season. St. Andrews continues to add to its win total as it is still the most overall wins since 13 back in 2011.

The Knights, now 12-16, will advance to the quarterfinals to face the top seeded and top-ranked team in NAIA Div. II basketball, Union College (27-3).

Today’s game can be followed live, by cliking here.

Lady Knights fall in first round

KINGSPORT, Tenn. — St. Andrews University women’s basketball team, a No. 12 seed, lost their first round AAC Tournament game to No. 5 Tennessee Wesleyan 75-58 on Wednesday at the MeadowView Marriott in Kingsport, Tenn.

The Lady Knights got out to a 17-12 lead after the first quarter before Tennessee Wesleyan rallied in second quarter to outscore St. Andrews 28-12. The rally allowed Tennessee Wesleyan to take a 40-29 lead into the locker room on 45 percent shooting while St. Andrews shot 36.7 percent

The Lady Knights made five less turnovers than the Lady Bulldogs while picking off Tennessee Wesleyan 17 times.

St. Andrews was led by freshman point guard LeeAysia Williamson’s 22 points and a team-best six steals along with two rebounds and two assists. Williamson finished her first season averaging 17.3 points per game — in five games she scored at least 30 points — and 2.6 steals per game, with 16 steals in her last three games. Her hard work earned Williamson a spot on the AAC all-freshman team as well as making the AAC all-conference second team.

Freshman guard Victoria Washington finished with 14 points — 4-of-10 from three — five rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block as she was also named to the all-conference freshman team.

Junior forward Ellen Dukes added seven points and nine rebounds while senior guard Kayla Johnson contributed eight points, six rebounds and five steals in her final collegiate game. Johnson was also named to the Champions of Character team while guard Kelsey Houser made the all-academic team.

St. Andrews ends its season with a 5-23 overall record while Tennessee Wesleyan improves to 16-13.

Tennessee Wesleyan advances to the conference quarterfinals to face No. 4 Bluefield College.

