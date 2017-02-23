St. Andrews golf teams having early season success

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Andrews University men’s and women’s golf teams continued their spring season at Georgetown College’s Invitational at the Slammer & Squire Golf Course in St. Augustine, Fla. earlier this week.

The men rallied to finish second out of 12 teams — improving from fourth place after the first round — led by senior Daniel Wieck, who shot a 3-under-par 69 in round one. Wieck fell off in round two, shooting a 1-under-par 74 — which cost him the title by one stroke

The men shot the best round of day two shooting a 292, to improve 11 shots, combined with a first round 303 the Knights finished with a 595 — just four shots behind the tournament winners, Dalton State (Ga).

After Wieck, the Knights next finisher was freshman Andreas Pirc, who finished 14th overall shooting a 150 with rounds of 76 and 74. Senior Carlo Stella took 19th after two rounds shooting an 80 and 72 for 152. Junior Joe Hurn finished 25th shooting 81 and 72 as he also improved by nine shots to complete the scoring for the Knights.

Competing as individuals were freshman Blake Bartlett and junior Corey Johnson. Bartlett shot 86 and 78 to finish 53rd while Johnson took 56th after rounds of 80 and 89.

The Knights will be on the links on March 12-13 at the Wingate Spring Intercollegiate at Monroe Country Club.

Lady Knights

The Lady Knights shot a 313 on day two of the tournament to finish fourth overall out of 10 teams. St. Andrews finished four strokes out of third with a 649overall score. The Lady Knights managed to beat AAC members Tennessee Wesleyan and Reinhardt.

Sophomore Briana Tibbetts led the Lady Knights with her 12th place finish. Tibbetts shot a 157 overall with rounds of 81 and 76. Senior Paige Hartman was right behind her teammate in 13th with consecutive rounds of 79 for a 158.

Sophomore Lydia Randell finished 19th with a 163 — after shooting an 87 in round one and a 76 in round two.

Senior Isabelle Sullivan, competed as an individual, finishing 33rd with rounds of 80 and 93 for a 173. Freshman Jocelyn Montero, also played as an individual, took 42nd with a first-round 93 and a second-round 89.

Sophomore Devon Omar finished 35th with a 175 while junior Olivia Pruitt improved seven places after a first-round 94 to finish 39th after a day two round of 82.

The Lady Knights are back in action March 20-21 at the Embry-Riddle Eagle Invite at LPGA International in Daytona Beach.

