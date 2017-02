LAURINBURG — Cypress Creek Golf Links on Tuesday had another golfer hit a hole-in-one shot.

Emery Hunt sunk his hole-in-one on No. 16 using an 8 iron and hitting a Titleist next ball. The hole is a par three measuring 141 yards. It was Hunt’s third career hole-in-one at Cypress Creek.

Hunt was playing with sons James Hunt and William “Chi-chi” Hunt.

http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Cypress-Creek-1.jpg