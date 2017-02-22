Knights TitusGary named AACPlayer of the Week

ASHEVILLE — St. Andrews senior shooting guard Titus Gary has been selected as the Appalachian Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week, the league announced earlier this week.

Gary, a Fayetteville native, is averaging 21 points per game and helped his team to a No. 8 seed in this week’s AAC tournament. Last week, Gary and the Knights went 2-1 with a win over Bluefield, 73-68, where the senior had 24 points and hit seven three-pointers.

To go along with this 24 points, Gary also had six assists, five rebounds and three steals for the week. This is the first time the Knights senior has received this honor.

Gary also set the school record for three-pointers in a career with 239 as he registered 70 threes this season shooting 36.6 percent. He also helped lead the Knights to the most wins in a season since 2011 with 11 and most conference wins in NAIA history with nine. Those nine wins are the most conference wins for the Knights since their Division II days back in 2010-11.

Gary and the Knights opened the first round of the AAC tournament on Wednesday against Milligan College.

Gary