Scots RB Zamir White announces top four colleges

LAURINBURG — And then there were four.

After two months of anticipation, Fighting Scots running back Zamir White has narrowed down his Division I college prospects to four. White made the announcement on his Twitter page Monday with the University of Georgia topping his list. In a close second is Alabama, followed by Clemson and rounding out the top four is the University of North Carolina.

The highly touted Division I recruit has said he will announce his final decision on where he plans to play college football on his mom’s birthday, June 27.

White, the nation’s No. 1 running back for the Class of 2018, helped the Scots to their sixth straight Southeastern Conference championship en route to an 14-1 season and a berth in the NCHSAA 4A Eastern Regional Championship. The Scots lost 27-7 to Cape Fear, but White had another stellar season in the backfield.

The junior finished the 2016 season with 188 carries for 1,772 yards and 27 touchdowns, despite injuries and illness that caused him to miss several games at the beginning of the season.

Another 1,000-plus yard season by White earned him several accolades including being named the North Carolina Gatorade high school football Player of the Year.

The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguishes White as North Carolina’s best high school football player. To go along with his success on the field, in the classroom White has maintained a 3.17 GPA and has volunteered as an inspirational/motivational speaker at local elementary schools.

White was also named to the MaxPreps 2016 Junior All-American team and earned All-Southeastern conference honors.

Since the start of 2017, head coaches from all four of White’s top picks have visited Scotland County to plead their case with the nation’s No. 1 running back. The visits from Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, Alabama’s Nick Saban in January both lasted around 30 minutes. White also got a visit from Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer last month, despite the visit it seems the Buckeyes have fallen to No. 5 on White’s short list.

Until decision time in June, White will stay busy with track and field. The 210-pound junior runs the 100M dash and is part of the Scots 4x100M relay team — advancing to the 4A state meet last season in both events. White was the 4A East Regional champion in the 100M dash clocking a 10.58 winning time.

