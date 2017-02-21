Beacham headed to Pfeiffer

LAURINBURG — Scotland High School senior Emma Gray Beacham signing her letter of intent to play Division III volleyball at Pfeiffer University was an emotional event for her parents, but especially for her daddy.

Bert Beacham broke down talking about how his mother instilled a love of learning into Emma Gray at an early age. He said that’s the reason over the years his daughter was such a successful student and that academics will always get you father in life than athletics.

“Athletics will help you, but it’s your academics that are the key to success,” he said.

Emma Gray kept that in mind when selecting her college, Pfeiffer is a private college in Richfield, North Carolina, which is about an hour and a half from Laurinburg. The small class sizes appealed to Emma Gray, along with the school’s teaching program.

“Going to visit the campus with my mom it was an hour and a half away which was the perfect distance — not too far and it just felt like home,” she said. “The small school, the ratio of students to teachers was really good.”

The senior was a four-year starter on the Lady Scots volleyball team and was a captain of this year’s squad. She earned All-SEC recognition. Emma Gray served as the Lady Scots setter while also leading the team in assists with 464. She finished her senior year with a serving percentage of 93 with 85 service points to go along with 92 digs, 44 kills and 15 blocking assists.

After finding the perfect college, Emma Gray discovered she could also pursue her love of athletics at Pfeiffer and will play of the Lady Falcons in the fall.

“It was a nice bonus for sure, I was looking at athletics but the ratio of students was 12 to 15 to a teacher and I study and learn a lot more that way,” she said. “It wouldn’t feel right not going to practice everyday after class.”

Lady Scots head coach Adam Romaine had nothing but high praise for his captain and wishes her nothing but the best for her future.

“It’s a great honor for her,” he said. “I’m so proud of her for a top athlete like this that puts in the hard work day in and day out she is definitely one you would want to build your whole program around. Every four years you wish you had a player like Emma Gray coming through because it just makes your job easier to have a captain like her on the floor. She knew the game, caught on to the game very quick, which is why I joked around and called her one of my assistant-assistant coaches. Her hard work has paid off, on the court and in the classroom. All that combined has gotten her to where she’s going.”

Emma Gray plans to major in elementary education so that she can become a second-grade teacher.

Despite all of her hard work, both on the volleyball court and in the classroom, Emma Gray gave all the credit for her success to her family.

“I couldn’t have done it without my parents and my brother they helped me every step of the way,” she said.

Amber Hatten | Laurinburg Exchange Scotland High School senior Emma Gray Beacham, middle, signed her letter of intent to play Division III volleyball at Pfeiffer University in Richfield, North Carolina, on Tuesday. Emma Gray was joined by her parents Bert and Jenette Beacham, older brother Robert, “Uncle” Al Blades and volleyball coaches Adam Romaine, Molly Hayes and Mallarie Snow. http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_IMG_0148.jpg Amber Hatten | Laurinburg Exchange Scotland High School senior Emma Gray Beacham, middle, signed her letter of intent to play Division III volleyball at Pfeiffer University in Richfield, North Carolina, on Tuesday. Emma Gray was joined by her parents Bert and Jenette Beacham, older brother Robert, “Uncle” Al Blades and volleyball coaches Adam Romaine, Molly Hayes and Mallarie Snow.

