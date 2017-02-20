Knights wrestlers end season short of Nationals

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — The St. Andrews University wrestling team traveled to the Mid-South Conference NAIA National Qualifier in Bowling Green, Ky. on Saturday.

The Knights were unable to advance any wrestlers to nationals, but saw standout performances from sophomore Aaron Vaughn and senior Jared Key.

Vaughan, the St. Andrews heavyweight, (16-8) led the Knights as the wrestler to garner two wins on the day as he placed in the top eight of his weight class. Vaughan almost pulled off a major upset his quarterfinal bout against No 3 seeded wrestler from Lindsey Wilson. Vaughan was taken down with 16 seconds remaining in the bout to fall, 3-1. It was a long day for the Knight’s sophomore after needing overtime to win his first match 5-1 against Brewton-Parker.

After the defeat by the wrestler from Lindsey Wilson, Vaughan won his next consolation bout 3-2 over a wrestler from Cumberland University (Tenn.). Vaughn’s day ended in the consolation quarterfinals where he got caught and pinned in the first period by a wrestlers from the University of the Cumberlands (Ky).

Knights senior Jared Key (11-10), St. Andrews’ 197 pounder that placed sith last year at the qualifier, dealt with a knee injury at the qualifier and went 1-2 on the afternoon. Key won his first-round match by decision 5-2 over a wrestler from ReinhardtUniversity before getting pinned by the No. 4 seeded wrestler from Cumberlands University in the quarterfinals. Key saw his career come to an end as he was pinned in his consolation bout against a wrestler from Allen University.

Other close bouts on the day included senior Tyran Taylor-Owens (141) falling 2-1 in his consolation bout. Freshman 149-pounder Noah Walker lost 2-1 loss in the first round to a wrestler from Brewton-Parker.

Senior heavyweight Devin Washington lost his first round bout in a 3-2 tiebreaker to a wrestler from West Virginia Tech. Washingotn also lost his consoluation match, 10-2 to end his final season with the Knights with a 7-10 overall record.

