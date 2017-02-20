St. Andrews basketball teams finish regular seasons

LAURINBURG — The St. Andrews University men’s basketball team was unable to extend their win on Senior Day. The Knights fell to Allen University (S.C.) in their final AAC game of the season 98-85 on Saturday.

St. Andrews took a 38-35 lead into the break on 54 percent shooting. Allen came out hot in the second half shooting 63 to score 63 points in the half to outscore the Knights by 16 points.

The Knights had five players in double-figures led by freshman Connor Zinaich’s 21 points, five rebounds and three assists. Senior guard Titus Gary added 17 points and three assists as he finished with 3 three-pointers to set a St. Andrews record with 239 career three-pointers.

Junior forward Jordan Hines finished the game with 13 points and a season-high 11 rebounds for his first career double-double. Hines also recorded a season-high six assists with a block.

Senior guard Jordan Sharpe scored 10 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals. Senior guard Lee Vanderhorst put up 16 points with two assists and a team-high three steals.

St. Andrews ends the regular season with an 11-16 overall record and 9-11 record in the AAC. It’s the most overall and conference wins for the Knights since 2011.

The Knights will next head to Kingsport, Tenn. for the AAC Tournament on Feb. 22. St. Andrews earned the No. 8 seed and will play No. 9 Milligan College at 12 p.m. on Wednesday.

Lady Knights fall on Senior Day

LAURINBURG — The St. Andrews University women’s basketball team dropped a 92-90 heartbreaker to conference foe Allen University (S.C.) in it’s season finale on Saturday.

St. Andrews had a slim three-point halftime lead as the Lady Knights shot 33 percent and 74 percent from the foul line. The Lady Knights outscored the Lady Rams 26-20 in the second quarter after Allen won the first 21-18.

Allen cut St. Andrews’ lead to one, 63-64, to outscore the Lady Knight 22-20 in the third quarter. Allen used their 14 three-pointers to clinch the game 92-90. The Lady Knights had a twice late in the game to win, but turned the ball over each time as they struggled with Allen’s press defense.

St. Andrews was led by freshman LeeAysia Williamson’s 33 points and freshman Kayla Smith’s career game of 14 points and 14 rebounds. Williamson led the way for the Lady Knights with five assists and a season-best seven steals. She finishes her first season averaging 17.1 points per game. Williamson is favorite to make the AAC All-Freshman team, which will be announced later this week.

Lady Knights senior Kayla Johnson finished with her first double-double of the season with 20 points on 6-of-12 shooting with 10 rebounds, and three assists. Junior guard Taylor Sehm-Crowley had 11 points to complete the quartet of double-figure scorers.

Freshman Victoria Washington added seven points, four boards, two assists and a steal while Sehm-Crowley also had four rebounds, two assists and a steal.

St. Andrews finishes the season with 5-22 overall record and 2-20 in the conference play. Allen improves to 13-17 overall and 9-13 in the AAC.

The Lady Knights will head to the AAC Tournament in Kingsport, Tenn. on Wednesday. St. Andrews will play Tennessee Wesleyan in the first round with tip-off scheduled for 10:15 a.m.

