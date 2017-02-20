Batter up, it’s baseball season

LAURINBURG — The Fighting Scots baseball team hosted a three team scrimmage on Saturday to open their pre-season. The unseasonably warm weather made for a great day on the diamond as the Scots welcomed soon-to-be conference team Jack Britt, Western Harnett and Union Pines.

The Scots opened the day with a scrimmage against Jack Britt, a team that will be in the Scots conference next year thanks to the NCHSAA’s realignment. Each inning coaches had the option to start with a runner on base, to help each team work through different game situations.

Sometimes the runners would start on first, other times on third. Coaches would call out plays and test their teams ability to execute those plays. Several times the Buccaneers laid down a suicide squeeze on the Scots. The play is called a suicide squeeze because more often than not the batter sacrifice bunts so the runner at third can score. Jack Britt was unsuccessful in their attempts as the Scots defense was prepared for the play.

The Scots defense did have a few mishaps as Jack Britt and Union Pines — the Scots later game — drove a few ground balls right threw the legs of the Scots infield. The Scots outfield also had a few lapses in judgment as they tried to run up and make a diving catch for the ball instead of making sure to keep it in front of them.

In the batter’s box, the Scots had a good showing led by second baseman Donta Green, who hit two triples before the end of the day.

On the mound, the Scots rotated in almost their entire pitching staff. First up was Justin Ray, who was relieved by Austin Norton in the first game. The Scots second scrimmage against Union Pines saw Matt Hyatt take the mound followed by Justin Bowers.

Behind the plate, the Scots rotated in Storm Graham, McKenzie White and Trey Armstrong as catcher.

Scots second-year head coach Chad Hill said these scrimmages, along with the team’s scrimmage on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at Jack Britt, will allow him to finalize the team’s starting line-up.

“There are quite a few positions still up for grabs,” Hill said.

The Scots looked sharper in their second scrimmage against Union Pines, as they unofficially topped the Vikings, 6-3.

A full preview of the 2017 Scots baseball team will appear in Wednesday’s edition of the paper, along with a team photo, roster and schedule.

Amber Hatten can be reached at 910-506-3170.

