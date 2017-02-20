Seven SEC teams advance to 4A playoffs

LAURINBURG — The North Carolina High School Athletic Association released the 2017 girls and boys basketball playoff brackets on Sunday — a day later than originally scheduled because of computer issues.

Neither of Scotland’s basketball teams advanced to this year’s 4A playoffs — with the boys missing the cut by just one game. The Fighting Scots saw their season come to an end in the first round of this year’s Southeastern Conference tournament. The Scots finished their season with an 11-14 overall record and 3-7 in SEC play to finish fourth.

Three SECs boys basketball teams did manage to advance to playoffs — Hoke, Richmond and Pinecrest. As the conference champions, Hoke received an automatic bid to the 4A playoffs after beating Richmond on Friday for the title.

Hoke earned the No. 6 seed and will be hosting No. 26 West Charlotte tonight at 7 p.m. Richmond was tabbed as the No. 16 seed and will host No. 18 Zebulon B. Vance tonight at 7 p.m. while Pinecrest earned the No. 17 seed and will travel to No. 15 Independence at 7 p.m. tonight.

The Lady Scots also saw their season come to an end in the first round of the conference tournament with a loss to Richmond. The Lady Scots wrapped up their season with an 8-13 overall record and 2-8 in SEC play to finish fifth in the conference standings.

Four SEC girls teams made the cut for the 4A playoffs — Lumberton, Hoke, Pinecrest and Richmond. As the conference champions, Lumberton received an automatic bid.

The Lady Pirates earned the No. 2 seed and will be hosting No. 31 Wakefield tonight at 7 p.m. After losing to Lumberton in the SEC title game, Hoke earned the No. 25 seed and will travel to No. 8 South Central on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Pinecrest was knocked out in the second round of the Southeastern conference tournament by Hoke but still managed to earn the No. 26 seed. No. 26 Pinecrest will travel to No. 9 Mooresville tonight at 7 p.m.

Richmond earned the final spot for the girls SEC teams with the No. 31 seed and will travel to No. 4 Ardrey Kell on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

The second round of playoffs for both boys and girls will be held on Thursday, Feb. 23 — all games will tip off at 7 p.m.

http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_basketball.jpg