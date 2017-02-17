St. Andrews hosts weekly youth wrestling class

LAURINBURG — The St. Andrews University wrestling team is just over halfway through the second session of the Knights Wrestling Academy.

The weekly wrestling class teaches children in grades one through 12 the fundamentals of wrestling including tumbling, balance and agility.

Children are paired up based on grade level and weight. Classes are held in the wrestling gym on the campus of St. Andrews from 6 to 7:15 p.m. each Monday through March 13 and the cost is $5 per class.

Along with help and tips from Knights wrestling coach Joe Baranik, the children also receive help from several members of the Knights wrestling team including junior Brennan Patton, who wrestles in the 125-pound weight class and freshman Noah Walker, the Knights 149-pound grappler.

Courtesy photo The St. Andrews University wrestling team is just over halfway through the second session of the Knights Wrestling Academy. The weekly class is for children in grades 1-12 and is $5 per class. The second session runs through March 13. http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_IMG_3672.jpg Courtesy photo The St. Andrews University wrestling team is just over halfway through the second session of the Knights Wrestling Academy. The weekly class is for children in grades 1-12 and is $5 per class. The second session runs through March 13. Courtesy photo Members of the Knights wrestling team including junior Brennan Patton, who wrestles in the 125-pound weight class for St. Andrews, helps children during the Knights Wrestling Academy each Monday. http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_IMG_3704.jpg Courtesy photo Members of the Knights wrestling team including junior Brennan Patton, who wrestles in the 125-pound weight class for St. Andrews, helps children during the Knights Wrestling Academy each Monday. Courtesy photo Members of the Knights wrestling team including junior Brennan Patton, who wrestles in the 125-pound weight class for St. Andrews, helps children during the Knights Wrestling Academy each Monday. http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_IMG_3691.jpg Courtesy photo Members of the Knights wrestling team including junior Brennan Patton, who wrestles in the 125-pound weight class for St. Andrews, helps children during the Knights Wrestling Academy each Monday.

A look into the Knights Wrestling Academy