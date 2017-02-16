Knights golf opens spring season

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — The St. Andrews University men’s and women’s golf teams opened their spring seasons at Coastal Georgia’s 7th Annual Winter Invitational at King & Prince Golf Course on St. Simons Island, Ga. ealier this week.

The Lady Knights took fifth place out of 12 teams and were led by sophomore Lydia Randell who won the tournament by five shots. Randell shot rounds of 76 and 74 for a 150, 6-over par, to take the title.

The Lady Knights tied for the best day-two round shooting a 317 to tie with AAC rival SCAD-Atlanta. St. Andrews shot a 650 overall to finish five strokes out of second place. The Lady Knights did manage to beat sister school Webber International (Fla) by 125 strokes.

Sophomore Briana Tibbetts finished second for the Lady Knights and took 21st place overall with a 166. Tibbetts shot rounds of 86 and 80. Junior Olivia Pruitt and senior Paige Hartman tied for 26th place. Hartman shot rounds of 86 and 81 while Pruitt finished at 167 with rounds of 85-82 to complete the top four scorers.

Sophomore Devon Omar shot an 85 and a 87 playing as an individual to finish 38th place.

Senior Isabelle Sullivan finished 55th overall with rounds of 90 and 96 while freshman Jocelyn Montero, playing as an individual, shot a 103 and a 94.

The Lady Knights are next in action Feb. 20-21 at the Georgetown Spring Invite in St. Augustine, Fla.

Knights golf

The Knights finished fifth out of 18 teams, an improvement from their eighth place finish a year ago. The men were led by senior Daniel Wieck, who shot 2-under par 70 to finish in second place overall — improving by 19 places after shooting a 77 in round one.

After Wieck, the next finisher for the men’s team was junior Joe Hurn, who took 12th overall with rounds of 76 and 75 for a 151. Senior Carlo Stella finished in 30th with a 157. Senior John Lyle completed the scoring for the Knights “A” team taking 45th place with a 160 after he shot an 81 and a 79.

Coastal Georgia won the invitational with a 601 while the Knights AAC rival Reinhardt (Ga.) finished third with a 609. The St. Andrews men’s “B” team finished 17th with a 667.

Leading the “B” team for the Knights was freshman Andreas Pirc who shot a 160, after shooting rounds of 85 and 75, to tie with Lyle at 45th place. Junior Corey Johnson was right behind his teammate in 63rd place, after improving by 10 strokes between rounds one and two. Freshman Blake Bartlett shot a 171 for 77th while senior Alex Austin was right behind him in 80th shooting a 172.

The men next take to the links on Feb. 20-21 at the Georgetown Spring Invite in St. Augustine, Fla.

