Spring is in the air

LAURINBURG — The spring sports season at Scotland High School is just around the corner and with it being a much shorter season there are some jam packed days head to get everything in before graduation.

Several teams have scrimmages this weekend and next week, with everyone kicking off their seasons in March.

Baseball

The Scotland baseball team will host a multi-team scrimmage on Saturday starting at 10 a.m. before traveling to Jack Britt on Feb. 22 for their final pre-season scrimmage at 5:30 p.m.

Scots baseball will be under the direction of second-year head coach Chad Hill, who led the Scots to a 16-3 overall record and a second place finish in the SEC at 7-3. The Scots lost in the first round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 4A playoffs to Butler, 5-4.

Scotland opens their season on the road at Seventy-First High School — a team that will be part of the Scots conference schedule next season along with Jack Britt because of the NCHSAA’s realignment — on Feb. 27. The Scots begin their SEC season on March 21 with a trip to Purnell Swett. SEC schools will again play both of their games against a conference opponent, home and away, in the same week — a change that was implemented last season.

Over the Easter holiday, the Scots will again participate in the J. Hoyt Warren-Wayne Edwards Invitational at Douglas Byrd High School. The tournament will be held April 15-18. The Scots will wrap up the regular season on the road against Richmond on April 27.

The baseball conference tournament is scheduled for May 1-5.

Girl’s soccer

The Lady Scots soccer team will take the field on Feb. 27 for their first game of the season against Overhills. The JV team will take the field at 5:30 p.m. with the varsity following 30 minutes after the end of the first game. Second-year head coach Abbi Giaier are hoping to build on the 5-16 season and 1-9 in SEC play in their second year under Giaier.

Soccer opens conference play on March 15 with a home game against Purnell Swett and wrap their conference season on April 26 at home against Richmond for Senior Night.

The dates for the girl’s soccer conference tournament have not been released yet.

Softball

The Lady Scots softball team opens their season with back-to-back home games, starting on March 2 against East Columbus. Patrick Williams’ team finished last season with an 8-11 overall record and 2-8 in SEC play to tie for last place. The Lady Scots did advance to the NCHSAA 4A playoffs but were eliminated in the first round.

The Lady Scots open their SEC schedule on March 21 with a road game against Purnell Swett and end the year in Rockingham against Richmond on April 27. Scotland’s Senior Night festivities are scheduled for April 25 when it hosts Richmond.

The dates for the softball conference tournament have not been released yet.

Boy’s tennis

On March 10, Scotland’s boys tennis team will take the court for its opener against Purnell Swett. The Scots are led once again by Atondra Ellis, and they will end the year against Richmond on April 21. April 19 marks Scotland’s senior night celebration when it hosts Lumberton.

The SEC conference tournament is scheduled for April 26-27.

Track and field

The Scotland High School track and field season starts March 16 with a tri-meet at Pinecrest High School. The Scots and Lady Scots will then host Lumberton and Hoke on March 23 before traveling to Lumberton on March 30 to take on the Pirates and Purnell Swett. Scotland’s second home meet of the year is scheduled for April 6 with Richmond and Pinecrest. The following week, April 12, the Scots will be on the road again in Rockingham to take on Richmond and Lumberton before closing out the season in Raeford on April 27 against Hoke and Purnell Swett. All meets have a 4 p.m. start time, weather permitting.

The boys are coached by Keith Wood, and the girls are led by Megil McLean.

The conference meet will be held at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke on May 2-3.

Boy’s golf

The Fighting Scots golf team will be coached this year by Matt Justin after the departure of Michael Way to Richmond in the fall. Scotland begins its season March 13 when it travels to Raeford to compete in a conference meet against Hoke.

The Scots will remain on the road the following week, March 20, to take on the Pirates in Lumberton. The Scots will host the SEC schools at Cypress Creek on March 27. The Scots will be on the road for the entire month of April, heading to Richmond on April 3 before traveling to Purnell on April 10 and Pinecrest on April 24.

The 4A East regional golf tournament is slated for May 1-2 and the state championships are scheduled for May 8-9.

