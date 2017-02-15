Knights sweep series with offensive explosion

LAURINBURG — The St. Andrews baseball team rolled to a doubleheader sweep and a series win on against West Virginia Tech behind two strong pitching performances from junior Trevor Maly and sophomore Zach Mathes.

The Knights rolled to their highest-scoring game in years on Sunday against West Virginia Tech to sweep the Golden Bears, 23-14 in the final game of the series.

In St. Andrew’s 8-3 game one win, Maly threw six innings allowing three hits, one run and three walks with six strikeouts to improvie to 1-1 on the season with a 2.25 ERA.

Offensively, St. Andrews tallied eight runs behind seven different players recording hits. The Knights were led by outfielder Lee Poteat who drove in two runs with a double and stole three bases. Poteat leads St. Andrews with a .480 batting average with his fourth straight multi-hit game.

Game Two: SAU 4, WVT 3

Mathes (2-0) threw a quality second game as he went six innings allowing two hits and three runs on five walks with five strikeouts. Junior reliever Austin Sisley closed the game with a scoreless inning to pick up his first save.

Poteat led the Knights with an RBI and his fourth triple of the season — second in the NAIA. Outfielder Mikey Morgan also went 2 for 2 while Jackson also drove in a run with the Knights’ other two runs scoring in the third inning on a error from the Golden Bears pitcher.

Game 3: SAU 23, WVT 14

Game three of the series featured 37 combined runs, 47 total hits and 12 total pitchers used as the Knights rolled to their fifth win improving to 5-4.

Senior outfielder Terrence Jackson had a career day with two home runs and seven RBIs. The senior is currently hitting .440 on the season with 12 RBIs. Senior infielders Mikey Morgan and Tiger Miller registered four-hit days apiece to combine for two RBIs and seven runs scored.

St. Andrews finished with 11 different players recording at least one hit. Outfielder Lee Poteat, went 2 for 4 with two doubles and three runs scored while designated hitter Emerson Gross had a solo home run to go along with three RBIs.

The Knights totaled three home runs, eight doubles and 11 extra-base hits for a total of 26 hits.

Picking up the win was freshman reliever Davis O’Brien (2-0) as he threw one and 2/3 innings with two strikeouts in relief of junior starter Landon Kincaid. Junior relievers Zach Saylor and Austin Sisley also recorded multiple scoreless outings. Sisley closed out the final two innings for the Knights scoreless lowering his ERA to 2.79.

St. Andrews are headed on a five game-trip to Florida to face two NAIA opponents. The Knights took on Edward Waters College in Jacksonville on Wednesday before playing Warner University for one game each from Feb. 16-18.

http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Baseball.jpg