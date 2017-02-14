Laurinburg Optimist baseball, softball sign-ups begin Feb. 15

LAURINBURG — Sign-ups begin today for Optimist baseball or Optimist girl’s fast pitch softball online or at Optimist Park, 9961 S. Turnpike Road in Laurinburg.

The baseball teams will be for boys and girls ages five to 12 and fast-pitch softball will be for girls ages seven to 12. Players can sign up online by visiting lbgo.leaguetoolbox.com or in person at Optimist Park tonight from 5 to 7 p.m. Sign-ups will also be held on Feb. 16 and Feb. 17 from 5 to 7 p.m. and on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 9 a.m.

New player evaluations — for players age seven and older — will also take place on Saturday at 9 a.m. at Optimist Park. Parents should remember that new players will need to bring their birth certificate to registration.

Team drafts will be held between Feb. 27 and March 2 and a jamboree will be held on Saturday, April 1.

Anyone with questions can call Optimist Park between 5 and 7 p.m. on the days listed above at 910-276-9342 or leave a message.

