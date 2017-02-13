Seniors shine for Scots

LAURINBURG — Senior Night proved to be a break-out game for the Scots Greg McMillian.

The senior led the team in scoring with 29 points and nine three pointers — both a season high for the 5-foot 10-inch guard. Despite McMillian’s sharp shooting from beyond the arc, the Scots couldn’t hold off Richmond, falling in their final regular season game, 108-98.

McMillian started Friday’s game with two three-pointers to tie the game 8-8 — that would be the closest the Scots would get to Richmond the rest of the quarter. The Raiders offense went on a 23-8 rampage to take a 31-16 lead into the second quarter.

At the break, the Scots had only managed to trim Richmond’s lead to 13 as the fast-paced Raiders offense continued to find ways to put the ball in the basket. The Scots tried to keep pace, but with the constant subbing in and out by the Raiders allowed Richmond to always have fresh legs. The Scots subbed in where they could, but the pace of the game started to wear on the Scots.

The Scots Justin McRae got into the three-point game to pull the Scots within 12 of the Raiders, 49-37. As the second quarter came to a close the Scots narrowly outscored Richmond, 10-8 to trail the Raiders 57-44 heading into the locker room.

The third quarter saw the Scots start off with a basket by junior Niem Ratliffe and another three-pointer by McMillan. Richmond hit a three of their own to take a 13 points lead before McMillan pulled up and hit another three to pull the Scots to within 10.

A basket by McRae cut Richmond’s lead to single digits for the first time since the early goings of the game. The Raiders were making the Scots work for every dribble, as the two teams collided every chance they got — the referees were in a let them play mood and both teams took advantage. Elbows and arm getting smacked on the rebounds could be heard throughout the gym, but until someone ended up on the floor, no whistles were being blown.

Richmond’s full court pressure caused the Scots offense some difficulties on the inbound, as the Raiders capitalized on two inbound steals to bump their lead back to 10 points — 69-59. McMillian’s sharp shooting got the Scots to within three of the Raiders lead, 71-68 halfway through the third quarter as the Scots tried to mount a comeback.

The margain stayed at three as McMillian hit his eighth three pointer of the game. The teams then each made a trip to the line, as the Scots were called for a foul and Richmond was hit with a technical. McRae made both shots from the line, but the Scots couldn’t get the basket to close the gap any farther than three.

The third quarter ended with a steal by McRae and a shot at the buzzer that should have sent McRae to the line for three foul shots — the team is still waiting for that whistle. Without the trip to the line, the Scots trailed Richmond, 82-79. The Scots came out on fire in the fourth quarter to take their first lead of the game off baskets by Brenton Thomas and Al Farmer. The Raiders regained the lead with a basket and three trips to the free-throw line to take a four-point lead, 88-83.

Ratliffe drove to the basket to cut Richmond’s lead to three — again, 88-85. A basket and three-pointer from Richmond saw Scots head coach Matt Justin call a timeout with just over four minutes left to play. The pause in play didn’t serve the Scots well as Richmond stole the ball and found the basket to increase their lead, 95-87.

The Scots continued to feed the ball to McMillian, who had the hot shooting hand, but the shots weren’t dropping. Ratliffe tried his hand a few three pointers and none fell. The Scots offensive struggles came at the wrong time as the Raiders kept finding the basket. Richmond’s Leon Zeigler tried to put the final nail in the Scots coffin with a dunk to give the Raiders a 106-92 lead but back-to-back three pointers from McMillan and Thomas gave the Scots life.

A timeout by the Scots with 26.9 seconds to go had the crowd wondering if they could come back to tie or win the game. All the Scots needed were three three-point shots to fall. The Scots had the looks at the basket and took three shots from beyond the arc but none of them connected. A final basket by Ziegler sealed the win for Richmond, 108-98.

The Scots finished the game with four players in double figures — McMillan with 29 points; McRae with 19, Ratliffe with 17 and Farmer with 10.

The Scots finish the regular season with an 11-13 overall record and 3-7 in SEC play to secure the No. 4 seed in the conference tournament.

McMillan hits nine 3s against Raiders