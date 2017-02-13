Lady Knights softball moves to 4-4 on season

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — The St. Andrews University softball team faced their toughest foe of the season on Sunday as they battled Div. II Coker College (S.C.). Coker was too much for the Lady Knights as they rolled by 18-2 and 15-2 in five innings.

Game One: Coker 18, SAU 2

Coker teed off on the Lady Knights in the first game rolling to a win off Lady Knights senior starter Kori Ballard (3-2). Coker only managed two runs off Ballard before she threw a scoreless second inning. Ballard then clobbered a two-run homer in the third inning, her first of the year, to tie the game 2-2. Coker added four more runs in the third to keep the game in reach.

Unfortunately, Coker jumped all over the Lady Knights pitching staff for 12 runs in the fouth inning to end the game. Ballard’s final line consisted of 10 hits allowed and 11 runs on four walks while reliever Nancy Amos allowed six hits and seven runs (3 earned).

Game Two: Coker 15, SAU 2

Brennan Broadaway (1-2), the freshman starting pitcher for the Lady Knights in game two, only lasted 1/3 innings allowing six hits and six runs before being pulled in favor of freshman reliever S.K. Brown who lasted three and 1/3 innings allowing five hits, nine runs (six earned) on three walks and two strikeouts.

Coker scored eight in the first to put the game out of reach before adding three more in the second. The Lady Knights pushed across two runs in the fouth on RBIs from shortstop Ashlyn Dial and first baseman Lexi Dawson. Ballard, Santiago, and Symphony Arguedas also collected base hits as Coker outhit the Lady Knights 12-5.

St. Andrews falls to 4-4 on the season and Coker moves to 7-1.

The Lady Knights will be on the road to Fayetteville State on Thursday, Feb. 16 in a double header at 1 p.m.

Walk-off win clinches sweep for Lady Knights

LAURINBURG — The St. Andrews University softball team used two late inning rallies including a dramatic walk-off win in game two to sweep Div. II Glenville St. College (W. Va.) on Saturday 3-2 and 5-4.

Game One: SAU 3, Glenville St. 2

St. Andrews used a stellar pitching performance from senior pitcher Kori Ballard (3-1, 1.68 ERA) as she tossed a complete game allowing just three hits and two unearned runs with two walks to pick up the win.

Leading the Lady Knights offense was sophomore Lexi Dawson as she went 2 for 2 with an RBI and a double. Senior outfielder Mekayla Valentinewent 1 for 2 driving in a run. Freshman shortstop Ashlyn Dial also drove in a run with a sacrifice fly to tie the game at two in the fifh inning making up for her error in the top half that allowed two Glenville runs to score.

The Knights scored the go-ahead run in the sixth inning on a Dawson double that scored Ballard who had previously singled.

Game Two: SAU 5, Glenville St. 4

The Lady Knights freshman Brennan Broadaway, the starting pitcher for game two, pitched a stellar five innings allowing just two hits and no runs with two strikeouts, but was pulled from the game before the sixth in favor of sophomore reliever Nancy Amos.

Clinging to a 3-0 lead, Amos was not able to hold it as she allowed six hits and four runs (three earned) over her one plus inning to give Glenville the lead at 4-3 heading into the seventh.

The Lady Knights started the seventh with a Ballard single, followed by a pop out and a Broadaway ground out that advanced Ballard to third. Sophomore center fielder Reina Mondragon crushed a triple to deep right field scoring Ballard before Valentine roped a double to center driving in Mondragon for the winning run.

