Southeastern conference releases tournament schedule

LAURINBURG — The Southeastern conference boys and girls basketball tournament seeding and schedule was released on Sunday after the final conference games were played.

The Fighting Scots hosted Lumberton on Monday. The Scots finished fourth in the SEC at 3-7, just head of the Pirates — a team they’ve beaten twice already this season. The top seeded team for the boys was Hoke at 9-1 followed by No. 2 Richmond and No. 3 Pinecrest at 7-3. The Raiders won the coin toss with the Patriots for the No. 2 seed.

Lumberton finished the season at No. 5 with a 3-7 record and Purnell finished in last place with a 1-9 record — their only conference win in three years coming against the Scots at the end of last month.

The teams playing tonight are No. 6 Purnell at No. 3 Pinecrest and No. 5 Lumberton at No. 4 Scotland. The top two teams have a first-round bye and won’t play until Wednesday, Feb. 15.

On Feb. 15, the winner of Scotland vs. Lumberton will travel to Rockingham to play No. 2 Richmond and the winner of Purnell vs. Pinecrest will travel to Raeford play No. 1 Hoke.

Girls SEC tournament

The Lady Scots will travel to Richmond on Tuesday, Feb. 14 after finishing fifth in the Southeastern conference with a 2-8 record. The top seeded team for the girls was Lumberton at 10-0 followed by No. 2 Hoke at 7-3 and No. 2 Pinecrest at 6-4. Richmond finished just ahead of the Lady Scots at 5-5 and Purnell finished in last place with an 0-10 record.

The teams playing on Tuesday are No. 5 Scotland at No. 4 Richmond and No. 6 Purnell at No. 3 Pinecrest. The top two teams have a first-round bye and won’t play until Thursday, Feb. 16.

The winner of Scotland vs. Richmond will travel to Lumberton to play the No. 1 Lady Pirates and the winner of Purnell vs. Pinecrest will travel to Raeford to play the No. 2 Lady Bucks.

The boys and girls championship games will both be played on Friday, Feb. 17, with the higher seeded team hosting the game. All conference tournament games begin at 7 p.m.

Amber Hatten can be reached at 910-506-3170.

Amber Hatten | Laurinburg Exchange The Lady Scots will travel to Richmond on Feb. 14, after finishing fifth in the Southeastern conference with a 2-8 record. The two teams will tip off at 7 p.m. in Rockingham. http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_IMG_7097-1.jpg Amber Hatten | Laurinburg Exchange The Lady Scots will travel to Richmond on Feb. 14, after finishing fifth in the Southeastern conference with a 2-8 record. The two teams will tip off at 7 p.m. in Rockingham. Amber Hatten | Laurinburg Exchange The Fighting Scots will host Lumberton tonight at 7 p.m. after finishing fourth in the Southeastern conference with a 3-7 record. The Scots have defeated the Pirates twice this season, including a 45-41 win last week. http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_IMG_8170.jpg Amber Hatten | Laurinburg Exchange The Fighting Scots will host Lumberton tonight at 7 p.m. after finishing fourth in the Southeastern conference with a 3-7 record. The Scots have defeated the Pirates twice this season, including a 45-41 win last week.