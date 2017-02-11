4 Scots still alive in regionals

SOUTHERN PINES — The Fighting Scots wrestling team has four wrestlers still competing the the 4A East Regional tournament at Pinecrest High School after Friday’s matches and one round of consolation matches on Saturday morning.

Freshmen Seth English and Ethan Tone along with juniors Dakota McLean and Deante Harrington still have a chance to place in their respective weight classes and advance to the 4A state tournament next week in Greensboro.

English is wrestling at 113, Tone at 132, McLean at 152 and Harrington at 220 pounds.

Wrestlers Jeremiah McCrimmon (160) and Quazay Pearson (126) were eliminated in their opening matches Saturday morning.

