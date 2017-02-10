Lady Scots fall to Richmond

LAURINBURG — It’s been a tough season for the Lady Scots, as the young team battled through a stout Southeastern conference to finish 8-13 overall and 2-8 in SEC play.

The Lady Scots more often than not found themselves playing catch up and Friday night in their final regular season game against Richmond was no different.

Seniors Khasiya Sellers and Sasha Patterson-McLaurin started the game for the Lady Scots and made their presence known, as Sellers led the Lady Scots in scoring with 18 points. The two were recognized along with the Fighting Scots five seniors — Al Farmer, Greg McMillan, Jordan McKeithan, Anthony Davis and Tyrese Baucum — along with the six Scotland High School senior cheerleaders in between the two games.

The first half was riddled with turnovers as neither team could maintain possession of the ball for more than a few seconds. The two teams combined for 25 turnovers in the first half as Richmond went into the locker room with a 19-16 lead.

With so many turnovers, the Lady Scots and Lady Raiders were tied at seven at the end of the first quarter as both teams committed eight turnovers each.

The Lady Scots couldn’t buy a basket in the first half, but managed to stay in the game despite unique lines ups.

Lady Scots head coach Mallarie Snow played both her seniors throughout the game, but the rest of her line up was far from traditional. Junior Amaya Pegues found herself sitting on the bench the entire first half due to disciplinary issues. With the loss of Pegues, the Lady Scots rotated in seven different players to try and make up for not having their second leading scorer on the floor.

The second half saw the Lady Scots and the Lady Raiders continue their turnover spree as the quarter started out with five consecutive turnovers — two from the Lady Scots and two from Richmond. The Lady Scots got Pegues back in the third quarter which made a huge difference as she got her team and steal and a basket to take a one-point lead, 20-19.

Pegues tied the game at 22 with a basket before Richmond regained the lead with a basket of their own. The Lady Scots ended the third quarter on a 12-0 run to take a 30-24 lead into the fourth quarter.

A basket by Pegues put the Lady Scots up 32-24 before Richmond finally put points on the board with a two trips to the free-throw line and back-to-back three pointers tied tied the game at 32.

Snow called a timeout to regroup and call her team down. The timeout worked as Niaria Leach drained both of the free-throws to give the Lady Scots back the lead, 34-32. With just over two minutes left to play Richmond tied the game with a basket. The Lady Raiders found the basket again to take a 36-34 lead with less than a minute left to play.

Another trip to the line by the Lady Raiders gave them a 37-34 lead with 56 seconds left. Pegues drew the foul on her way to the basket, but missed the free-throw and Richmond came up with the rebound. The Lady Scots did their best to force a turnover, but had to foul and Richmond split the free-throws to take a 38-34 lead with 14 seconds left.

The Lady Scots had an open look at a three to bring the game within one, but missed and were again forced to send Richmond to the line. And just like most of their games this season the Lady Scots came up just short, falling to the Lady Raiders, 40-34.

The Lady Scots will begin the Southeastern conference tournament on Tuesday, Feb. 13 in a third game against Richmond.

Amber Hatten can be reached at 910-506-3170.

