Scotland releases 2017 schedule

LAURINBURG — There are seven long months until Fighting Scots football returns to Pate Stadium. But by the looks of their 2017 football schedule, the Scots plan to start the season off with a bang.

The Scotland High School Athletic Booster Club posted a photo of the Scots 2017 schedule on their Facebook page Thursday afternoon and it’s a good one. To go along with two new conference members — Jack Britt and Seventy-First — the Scots start the season off with a home game against Mallard Creek on Aug. 17.

No. 5 Mallard Creek advanced to the second round of the 4AA West playoffs before losing to No. 1 Butler, 42 to 28.

The Scots will then head to Durham on Aug. 25 to take on Durham Hillside. This past season, Hillside was ranked No. 3 in the 4A East and lost in the first round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association playoffs to No. 6 Hoggard by just four points, 38-34. Hillside will be the Scots first of five consecutive away games.

A trip across the state line to Marlboro County, South Carolina greets the Scots in Week 3 on Sept. 1. After a down year in 2016, the Scots expect Marlboro County to bounce back and once again be a force to be reckoned with. The Scots have an early bye week next season on Sept. 8, just before the head to West Mecklenburg in Week 5. West Mecklenburg was ranked No. 3 in the 4AA West last season and lost in the second round 55-26 to the eventual 4AA state runners up No. 2 Page.

Week 6 opens conference play — it’s unclear at this point if the Southeastern conference will keep their name, or change it in the 2017-2021 NCHSAA realignment. The NCHSAA did add two Cumberland County schools to the Scots conference, Jack Britt and Seventy-First. The Scots will just have to win two additional games to walk away with their seventh straight conference title.

Conference play opens Sept. 22 will Jack Britt, followed by a trip to Purnell Swett on Sept. 29. The Scots finally return home in October to host Hoke on Oct. 6, Seventy-First on Oct. 13 and Pinecrest on Oct. 20. Coach Richard Bailey and his troops then head to Lumberton on Oct. 27 before finishing out the season — as always — against Richmond on Nov. 3 at Pate Stadium.



2017 Scotland football schedule *indicate conference games Aug. 17 Mallard Creek Aug. 25 at Durham Hillside Sept. 1 at Marlboro County, S.C. Sept. 8 BYE Sept. 15 at West Mecklenburg Sept. 22 at Jack Britt* Sept. 29 at Purnell Swett* Oct. 6 Hoke County* Oct. 13 Seventy-First* Oct. 20 Pinecrest* Oct. 27 at Lumberton* Nov. 3 Richmond*

