Scots send six to 4A East regionals

LAURINBURG — The Fighting Scots wrestling team had a roller coaster season, despite the ups and downs six wrestlers will compete in this weekends North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s 4A East Regional tournament at Pinecrest High School.

Representing the Scots will be juniors Dakota McLean and Deante Harrington, sophomores Quazay Pearson and Jeremiah McCrimmon and freshman Seth English and Ethan Tone. The young group has a combined record of 78-77 overall this year as the Scots finished sixth in a talent-laden Southeastern Conference.

“This is a surprising group,” said Scots head coach Rangel Moore. “It’s going to be tough, it’s a lot better competition at the regional level. It’s not about how good of a wrestler you are overall a lot of times in these situations, it’s how good of a wrestlers you are that day — upsets happen.”

Moore is hoping at least a few of his wrestlers can pull off an upset in their respective weight classes. All but McLean are first-year wrestlers so Moore hopes this trip to regionals will inspire them to come back and work hard next season so they can go to regionals and then advance to state.

“They are first year wrestlers and since Scotland County doesn’t have youth programs my ninth grade wrestlers are learning things their opponents learned when they were five years old,” said Moore. “They have to accelerate fast in wrestling, the learning curve is huge. So to have six underclassmen advance to regionals is a win for our program.”

Before the start of the 4A East regionals on Friday evening, let’s take a closer look at the six young men that will be dawning the red and blue for the Scots.

Seth English, 113 pounds

As a freshman, English found himself in an odd position at 113 pounds — a lot of teams can’t field a 113 pound wrestler because it’s a hard weight to maintain. Those teams that have a 113-pounder, generally at tournaments, have very skilled wrestlers. English wasn’t too pleased with his overall record, but now knows what he needs to work on to improve. Despite a lack of experience, he managed to hold his own and finished the season with a 11-19 record

“First year making it to regionals is good, but I still think I could have beat some of the kids I lost to,” he said. “I at least want to win one match, there are a lot of good teams that are going to be there. The teams from the northern part of the state, this is what they live to do.”

“Seth is going to be really good,” Moore said. “I won’t tell him that right now, but with a little time and effort he’ll be really good. I think a summer of lifting weights and working at wrestling, three years from now someone will write Seth a check to wrestle in college.”

The freshman has set the bar high for himself for next year, hoping to become a state champion — but most likely not at 113, he is looking to move to 120.

“You have to be a whole lot quicker at 113 and 120 than you do at the higher weights, you can’t get into tie ups with people,” he said. “You have to keep your distance and take shots fast.”

English will open his tournament run as a No. 13 seed against Cape Fear’s Jacobi Blankenship (17-5).

Deante Harrington, 220 pounds

Harrington, along with his teammates, is an underclassmen and used this season to earn the basics of wrestling, while going up against some stiff competition. The junior finished the year with a 10-13 overall record and by the luck of the draw got a first-round bye. Harrington was sick on Wednesday, missing practice so he couldn’t be interviewed for the article.

Moore said Harrington’s speed on his feet is going to be the key to his success at regionals.

“If he can stay on his feet and keep the person he’s wrestling moving he has a good chance,” said Moore. “If he uses his speed and gets points standing, he’ll be good. It’s those tie up battles and slam competitions where he’s at a disadvantage. He has progressed and is moving in the right direction, we just need to build his strength up a little bit.”

Harrington earned a bye in the first round of the tournament as a No. 13 seed and will face the winner of Seventy First’s Frankie Vega (13-3) and J.H. Rose’s Daniel Olarte (8-9) in the second round.

Jeremiah McCrimmon, 160 pounds

The Fighting Scots other first-year wrestler, McCrimmon had a better season than his 8-14 record reflected, according to his head coach.

“Jeremiah was one who would be wrestling good in a match and at the last second do something crazy and get pinned,” said Moore. “He learned from his mistakes and is progressing and I have confidence he’ll be really good next year. I’m hoping he goes into regionals and is one who can sneak a few wins in.”

The sophomore was thrilled with how his season turned out, but was excited about the opportunity to wrestle at regionals.

“If I can’t win my weight class, I would be happy with third or fourth place and a trip to state,” he said.

McCrimmon earned the No. 13 seed in the tournament and will take on Cape Fear’s Joey Saldana (16-7) in the first round.

Wrestling begins today at 6 p.m. at Pinecrest High School. On Saturday, Feb. 11, wrestlers will weigh-in at 7:30 a.m. and matches will begin at 9 a.m.

Tickets for tonight’s matches are $8. Tickets for Saturday’s matches will be $10 or fans can purchase full tournament tickets for $15, which will get them into both days. Tickets for the championship rounds will be $6 each.

Amber Hatten can be reached at 910-506-3170.

Get to know English, Harrington and McCrimmon