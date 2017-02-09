St. Andrews’ Zinaich named AAC Player of the Week

ASHEVILLE — Freshman forward Connor Zinaich of St. Andrews University was selected as this week’s Appalachian Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week.
Zinaich scored a total of 54 points, 24 rebounds, six assists and four 3-pointers last wee. The freshman’s valiant efforts weren’t quite enough to get his team over the hump as the Knights lost two close games.
Zinaich has scored in double-figures in 21 of 22 games this season and is averaging 18.3 points per game. He is also averaging 8.6 rebounds per game — which ranks 25th in the NAIA — and has double-digit rebounds in each game. He ranks seventh in country with 3.5 offensive boards per game.
The freshman had a career-high game against Reinhardt University last week scoring 35 points and coming down with 13 rebounds. His 85 percent accuracy from the free-throw line ranks him 26th in the NAIA, last week Zinaich was 22 of 24 from the line.