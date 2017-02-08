Scots send six to 4A East regionals

LAURINBURG — The Fighting Scots wrestling team had a roller coaster season, despite the ups and downs six wrestlers will compete in this weekends North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s 4A East Regional tournament at Pinecrest High School.

Representing the Scots will be juniors Dakota McLean and Deante Harrington, sophomores Quazay Pearson and Jeremiah McCrimmon and freshman Seth English and Ethan Tone. The young group has a combined record of 78-77 overall this year as the Scots finished sixth in a talent-laden Southeastern Conference.

“This is a surprising group,” said Scots head coach Rangel Moore. “It’s going to be tough, it’s a lot better competition at the regional level. It’s not about how good of a wrestler you are overall a lot of times in these situations, it’s how good of a wrestlers you are that day — upsets happen.”

Moore is hoping at least a few of his wrestlers can pull off an upset in their respective weight classes. All but McLean are first-year wrestlers so Moore hopes this trip to regionals will inspire them to come back and work hard next season so they can go to regionals and then advance to state.

“They are first year wrestlers and since Scotland County doesn’t have youth programs my ninth grade wrestlers are learning things their opponents learned when they were five years old,” said Moore. “They have to accelerate fast in wrestling, the learning curve is huge. So to have six underclassmen advance to regionals is a win for our program.”

Before the start of the 4A East regionals on Friday evening, let’s take a closer look at the six young men that will be dawning the red and blue for the Scots.

Dakota McLean, 152 pounds

The Scots have looked to McLean all season as a reliable win for them at 152 pounds. The junior leads the team with a 21-5 overall record, which earned him the No. 3 seed in his weight class at this weekend’s tournament.

The junior doesn’t just want to place at regionals his goal is to win his weight class. As the most experienced wrestler on the Scots roster McLean hopes he can encourage his other teammates to do well this weekend and advance to state.

“I want to go to state, but I want to go with my whole team,” he said. “I’ve been training to be a leader since I was in ninth grade.”

McLean was poised to make first-team all conference for the Scots, but nagging ankle injury kept him out of the tournament.

“We were practicing and it was an accident how I hurt it, but I’m good to go for this weekend,” said McLean.

His first match on Friday will be against Ashley High School’s Jon-Luke Horne (12-14).

McLean advanced to the quarterfinals before being eliminated in a 3-2 decision match to Jack Britt’s Nick White in last year’s 4A East Regional but he was competing in the 145-pound bracket.

“Last year, Dakota missed going to state by one point so this is big for him,” said Moore. “He really wants to go to state because that’s been his dream ever since last year.”

Quazay Pearson, 126 pounds

Pearson was the Scots only All-SEC wrestler, earning Honorable Mention, in the 126-pound weight class. The first-year wrestler finished the conference tournament 3-2 to lead the Scots.

“Practicing hard really helped me get better,” he said. “My goal for regionals is to at least place.”

The Scots 126-pound grappler said he surprised himself by having the second best record on the team, behind McLean at 15-9 overall. The sophomore earned himself a No. 8 seed in his weight class and will take on Ashley High School’s Jake Stewart (18-12).

“Quazay is one of the ones that will sneak a win in on teams that look at his record and underestimate him,” said Moore. “That would be big if we could get him to state this year, especially for him because he’s only a sophomore.”

Ethan Tone, 132 pounds

As a freshman, Tone found himself is one of the toughest weight classes — 132 pounds. Despite a lack of experience, Tone managed to hold his own and finished the season with a 13-17 record. Despite being a first-year wrestler for the Scots, Tone has some experience on the mats, wrestling at youth camps at St. Andrews.

“I’ve got it pretty tough just being a freshman, plus 132 is a hard bracket,” said Tone. “The people you wrestle in high school are way tougher. I just want to win as much as I can at regionals, if I don’t place I still have three more shots at it.”

He will enter the 4A East regional tournament as a No. 13 seed and will take on a familiar opponent in Lumberton’s Yakemiean Johnson (27-5).

“Ethan is going to be really good,” Moore said. “I won’t tell him that right now, but with a little time and effort he’ll be really good. I think a summer of lifting weights and working at wrestling, three years from now someone will write Ethan a check to wrestle in college.”

Wrestlers will weigh-in at Pinecrest High School at 4:30 p.m. on Friday and wrestling will begin at 6 p.m. On Saturday, Feb. 11, weigh-ins will take place at 7:30 a.m. and matches will begin at 9 a.m.

Tickets for Friday’s matches will be $8. Tickets for Saturday’s matches will be $10 or fans can purchase full tournament tickets for $15, which will get them into both days. Tickets for the championship rounds will be $6 each.

In tomorrow’s paper we will meet the Scots other three regional qualifiers — Deante Harrington, Jeremiah McCrimmon and Seth English.

