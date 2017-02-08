Scots able to outlast Lumberton

LUMBERTON — The Fighting Scots got off to a quick start Tuesday night against Lumberton as junior Niem Ratliffe opened the game with a three-point jumper.

Improved offensive and defensive rebounding were also key as the Scots topped Lumberton, 45-41 for their third SEC win of the season.

Lumberton didn’t go down without a fight, as the final seconds ticked off the first quarter, the Pirates’ Lacy Mitchell put down a basket to give Lumberton an 11-9 lead.

An offensive charge on the Pirates put the ball back in Ratliffe’s hands, which the junior took advantage of driving to the basket and drawing the foul. The basket and point after gave the Scots back the lead, 12-11. Back-to-back turnovers by both teams was followed by another three-pointer by Ratliffe. The basket forced Lumberton to call a timeout.

The Scots responded to Lumberton’s timeout with a basket down low by senior Al Farmer to increase their lead to 17-11 as they made an 8-0 run against the Pirates. Lumberton’s D.J. McDonald got his team on the board for the first time in the second quarter to end the Scots run.

A steal by Lumberton’s Jordan McNeill and a trip to the free throw line saw the Pirates pull within three of the Scots lead, 17-14. A basket by junior Trey Dixon and another three-pointer from Ratliffe allowed the Scots to take a 22-17 lead into the locker room.

Lumberton came out in the third quarter and tried to shift the momentum in their favor — but the plan backfired. The Pirates’ Tyreik McCallum stole the ball from the Scots and went up for the one-handed dunk and missed.

The Scots got the rebound and Ratliffe responded with his fourth three-pointer of the game to put the Scots up, 25-17. Following a Justin McRae steal the Scots went on a 6-0 run, to once again force Lumberton to call a timeout now down, 31-19.

Lumberton ended the third quarter on a a 7-0 run of their own as McNeill hit a three-point shot, which he followed up with a basket in the paint. Lumberton’s Tyson Alford then got a basket to drop and the extra point to put Lumberton back in the game, 33-26.

The Scots opened the fourth quarter with a turnover, but were no worse for ware as the Pirates were unable to capitalize on the opportunity. A basket by Dixon and a turnover by the Pirates had the momentum favoring the Scots as they took a nine-point lead, 35-26.

The Scots offense had good ball movement in the fourth quarter as they passed the ball back and forth to try and use as much clock as they could before taking a shot. With Lumberton closing the gap to 10 points, junior Quinton Covington checked into the game for the Scots and scored his first basket of the season to put the Scots up, 43-31.

It was an exciting moment for Covington as the entire Scots bench jumped out of their seats and cheered on their teammate. The two teams exchanged baskets before the Scots took a timeout with just under three minutes left to play. The Pirates then went on a 6-0 run to pull within four of the Scots, 45-41 but the Scots didn’t take the bait and foul the Pirates, they just left the clock run out for the win.

With the win, the Scots move to 11-12 overall and 3-6 in SEC play. Lumberton moves to 10-12 overall and 2-7 in Southeastern conference play.

The Scots return home on Friday for their last regular season game against Richmond, it will also be Senior Night for the team as they recognized their five seniors — Tyrese Baucum, Greg McMillian, Al Farmer, Anthony Davis and Jordan McKeithan.

Amber Hatten can be reached at 910-506-3170.

Amber Hatten | Laurinburg Exchange Fighting Scots senior Al Farmer lines up a free throw during the fourth quarter of Tuesday night’s game against Lumberton. The Scots defeated the Pirates, 45-41 for their third SEC win of the season. http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_IMG_8210.jpg Amber Hatten | Laurinburg Exchange Fighting Scots senior Al Farmer lines up a free throw during the fourth quarter of Tuesday night’s game against Lumberton. The Scots defeated the Pirates, 45-41 for their third SEC win of the season. Amber Hatten | Laurinburg Exchange Fighting Scots freshman Garrett McRae cuts to the right to avoid a Lumberton defender. The fighting Scots topped the Pirates in their final road game of the season, 45-41. http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_IMG_8162.jpg Amber Hatten | Laurinburg Exchange Fighting Scots freshman Garrett McRae cuts to the right to avoid a Lumberton defender. The fighting Scots topped the Pirates in their final road game of the season, 45-41.

By Amber Hatten ahatten@civitasmedia.com