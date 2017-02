LAURINBURG — Raymond Calhoun, of Charlotte, hit a hole-in-one on Monday at Cypress Creek Golf Links in Laurinburg.

Calhoun made the shot on Hole No. 11, the course’s signature hole, using a pitching wedge. Hole No. 11 is a par three measuring 136 yards. It was Calhoun’s first hole-in-one of his golfing career. He was playing with partners Michael Moore and Harold Caselberry.

http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Cypress-Creek.jpg