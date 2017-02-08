Parks and Rec baseball, softball registration underway

LAURINBURG — Baseball and softball registration with Scotland County Parks and Recreation is currently underway for children ages 5 to 12 — children must turn five by April 30 to be eligible to play.

Registration will be held daily at Scotland Place through March 3 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday, March 4 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. No registrations will be accepted after March 4. The cost is $15 per player.

Players can also register at the Wagram Recreation Center from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 4.

Once children have signed up there will be mandatory player evaluations on Wednesday, March 8 at 6 p.m. at the Morgan Complex. If there is inclement weather or people can’t attend the make-up date for evaluations will be March 9 also at 6 p.m.

For more information contact Edmund Locklear or Chris Hopper, 910-277-2585.

http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Parks-and-Rec.jpg