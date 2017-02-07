Diggs off to Greensboro

LAURINBURG — For those players who truly want to continue their football careers in college, there is a place out there — you just have to be willing to go find it.

Just ask Scotland High School senior Montrell Diggs, he found the right fit with Guilford College. Montrell signed his letter of intent to play Division III college football for the Quakers last week on National Signing Day, along with five of his teammates.

Guilford is a small liberal arts college in Greensboro. The Quakers are a NCAA Division III school and play in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference, which features 14 schools, all based in Virginia expect Guilford College. Montrell said the coaches and players were very welcoming when he visited the campus for his tour.

“When I went for my visit I realized the campus was really nice and the coaching staff really seemed to like me. The players came into the locker room and welcomed me, telling me they had heard a lot about me and were excited to have me on the team,” he said.

Montrell was an offensive linemen for the Scots, starting his junior year and playing as his team needed him this past season. The 6-foot 3-inch senior didn’t think he would get the opportunity to play college football because as a kid he wasn’t very big.

“At a young age I was too small to think I could play college football,” he said. “I was 5-foot 1-inch in the fifth grade, didn’t think I was going to be tall, then sixth grade I shot up to six feet and 250 pounds and I was ready.”

The gentle giant grew three more inches and added another 50 pounds to become a very impressive college prospect, especially for a Division III school, according to Scotland head coach Richard Bailey.

“The best thing about Montrell is his positive attitude,” Bailey said. “I think he’ll be a great player at Guilford, he’s a steal at a Division III school and I think they’ll be very happy with what they get because he’s going to work hard. Montrell started some as a junior and then this year he was more of a fill in the gap guy. The thing is there is a place for everybody, if you want to continue playing football there is a place for you — you just have to be willing to go and do it. Montrell is a good academic student and it’s a tremendous opportunity for him to go and be whatever he wants to be.”

Along with the football program, Guilford offered Montrell an academic scholarship so he can pursue a degree in music.

“Most people don’t know this but I’m going to college to sing, I received a choral scholarship,” he said. “Hopefully I can become a music teacher, but I also want to open a music business or be a producer.”

Montrell said his family was excited about him going to college and getting the opportunity to play football.

“Everyone was pretty happy.,” he said. “My mom almost cried, my dad was happy and when I told my grandma she said, ‘Boy, my baby going to college.’”

The Scots senior will have a chance to catch up with one of his teammates, Nautica McCallum, this coming fall when their two colleges play each other on the gridiron.

“We play Nautica’s school the third game of the season,” he said. “I’m excited, I already know we’re going to beat Averett this year.”

Amber Hatten can be reached at 910-506-3170.

