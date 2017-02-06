St. Andrews volleyball, swimming fall

LAURINBURG — The St. Andrews University men’s volleyball team went 0-3 over their three weekend games with Div. II University of Charleston (W.V.) and NAIA conference opponent Cincinnati Christian University (OH).

Charleston 3, SAU 1

The big story in this rematch Friday night with Div. II Charleston (6-3) was that it was the first set ever won against a Div. II school for the Knights in team history as the Knights powered to a 25-20 first set win behind 12 kills and a .207 attack percentage.

Charleston came charging back after St. Andrews had tied it at 17 to break open a close second set and go on for the 25-19 win. UC then rolled to a big 25-11 win in set three and took it 25-18 in set four behind 17 kills. SAU had their best set hitting in the second when they hit .235 with 14 kills.

St. Andrews finished hitting .103 with 49 kills while Charleston totaled 55 kills with a .321 hitting percentage.

Junior outside hitter Robin Imar led the Knights with 11 kills with five digs. Freshman setter Jackson Stark led with 37 assists and ten digs as he recorded his first career double-double.

Freshman outside hitter Jacob DeSouza also chipped in eight kills while fellow freshmen middle blockers Luke Armbruster and Nate Blackwell each added eight kills apiece. Junior right side Ben Twigger also played well with four kills and one error to hit .429.

Cincinnati Christian 3, SAU 1

The Knights hosted conference school Cincinnati Christian on Saturday and after four close sets could not come away with the upset of the 6-1 Eagles. Cincinnati Christian edged the Knights 25-23 in the first set behind 18 kills and a .571 hit percentage before St. Andrews came back strong to take set two 25-21 behind 16 kills and a .481 attack percentage.

The Knights then got out to a stellar 8-2 start in game three but couldn’t keep up the pressure as Cincinnati Christian clawed their way back into the match and go on to steal the set 25-23 even as St. Andrews recorded 17 kills while hitting .313. Cincinnati Christian then kept St. Andrews at bay as they led the majority of the fourth set to take the match in four 25-22.

It was the first of three meetings this season between the schools.

Imar would finish with 20 kills while hitting .261 along with 11 digs for another double-double, his third. Blackwell also had a strong match with nine kills and just one error to hit .571 with four digs and five block assists.

DeSouza then came up big as he finished with a season-high 16 kills on 30 attempts with only two errors to hit .467 while also adding six digs and an ace.

Stark would then set his new career high by recording 55 assists along with seven digs, and two block assist. Sophomore libero Carlos Rodriguez also played well with nine digs and two aces while middle Luke Armbruster and Twigger combined for 11 kills and six blocks.

Charleston 3, SAU 0

The Knights dropped their second game in as many days to UC on Saturday as they fell in three sets, 21-25, 20-25, 14-25, to the Golden Eagles. It was the last of three matchups with the Golden Eagles this season.

St. Andrews totaled 25 kills led by Imar’s 13 as he hit .225 with seven digs and a team-best three aces while Twigger added three kills with no errors (.750) and two block assists.

Stark added 20 assists with two kills, eight digs, and three blocks while Blackwell added five blocks and four kills.

St. Andrews, now 2-7, will be on the road today to face conference rival Bluefield College (Va.) at 7 p.m.

Swimming splits final meet

MARS HILL — The St. Andrews University swim teams split their final meet with Div. II Mars Hill University and USCAA Warren Wilson College last week.

The Knights routed Warren Wilson 132-36 before falling to Mars Hill 163-80. The Lady Knights dominated Warren Wilson, 92-39 and UNC-Pembroke in a neutral site rematch, 92-52. The Lady Knights did fall to Mars Hill, 151-65.

The women finish their dual meet season at 4-6 having won three of their final four meets while the men end the year at 4-2, their first winning dual meet season in school history.

The Lady Knights started the meet off with a win in the 200-yard medley relay finishing in 1:53 behind the swimming of senior Xiomara Getrouw, freshman Chiara Knebelkamp, and juniors Tarryn Holmes and Choolwe Lourens.

The women dominated the 100M backstroke sweeping the top two places as Getrouw won the event in 1:02 with Lourens the runner-up at 1:03. Krastev won the 100 backstroke by three seconds. The Lady Knights’s relay team of Lourens, Holmes, Knebelkamp, and Vogt then took the 200M free relay in 1:47. The next five events featured runner-up finishes from the Lady Knights.

Sophomore Sebastian Riano took second in the 100 breast for the Knights with Tariq Getrouw right behind him in third. Senior Max Hamilton finished runner-up in the 200 butterfly while teammate J. Dixon was second in the 50 yard free.

The Knights swept the final three events starting with Hamilton winning the 200 IM. The men’s 200 free relay team did the same as J. Dixon, Boon, Riano, and Patino finished in 1:28, just .01 better than Mars Hill. The men also took second and third in the 200M freestyle.

St. Andrews will next prepare for the AAC Championships to be held Feb. 9-11 in Kingsport, Tenn.

