Season of short comings

LAURINBURG — The Fighting Scots season has been a frustrating one — to say the least. Game after game the Scots are so close to pulling off a victory or making a stellar comeback, only to fall just shy.

The Scots have suffered eight single-digit losses — St. Pauls, Hoke, Purnell, Pinecrest, Dillon, First Flight, Westover and to Hoke again on Friday night.

When the two teams met last month, it took four extra minutes for a winner to be decided. In that match up, the Bucks were able to pull off a five-point victory. The same was true on Friday, as Hoke took control of the game in the second half to pick up the 60-55 win over the Scots.

The Scots started off strong jumping out to a 7-4 lead before Hoke closed the gap to one with a trip to the free-throw line. The Scots defense forced a turnover that resulted in a basket by Trey Dixon to push the Scots lead to 9-6. The Bucks answered with a basket to pull back within one, but a three-point jumper from Dixon at the buzzer gave the Scots a 12-8 lead to end the first quarter.

Hoke opened the second quarter with a 9-2 run, which forced the Scots to call a timeout. Coming off the bench for the Scots, junior Janoah McRae drained a three-pointer to tie the game at 17. The Hoke offense couldn’t be stopped, ending the first half on a 6-0 run to take a 25-19 lead into the locker room.

The Scots opened the third quarter with a full head of steam, led by junior Niem Ratliffe. The Scots guard helped his team regain the lead with two baskets, a steal and a three-pointer. Their one-point lead, 26-25, didn’t last long as Hoke’s Andre Pegues found the bucket to give the Bucks back the lead.

The back and forth lead changes kept up until Hoke’s Elijah Harris went to the line for an extra-point after a basket to put Hoke up, 30-34. This time it was the Bucks who ended the quarter with a three-point jumper as D’coda Cummings drained one to give Hoke a 41-32 lead.

With just eight minutes left, the Scots defense turned up the pressure and the offense found their groove. Tyrese Baucum cut the Hoke lead to six with an old-fashioned three-point play after driving hard to the basket and drawing the foul. The Scots cut farther into the Hoke lead as Ratliffe hit another three and Brenton Thomas drove down low to the basket. Ratliffe drove into the lane for a basket and drew the foul to get the Scots to within three of the bucks, 47-43.

Hoke took the wind out of the Scots sails with a 6-0 run to take a 10-point lead, 53-43 before back-to-back steals by Thomas and Baucum. Two baskets by Baucum kept the Scots in the game and with just under two and a half minutes left to play the Scots called timeout.

Baucum then hit back-to-back three pointers to get his team within one, 53-54 with just over a minute left to play. With time winding down, Scots head coach Matt Justin called for his team to apply the full-court pressure. The plan worked as Ratliffe and Justin McRae trapped Cummings in the corner and forced the Bucks to call timeout.

After the timeout, Hoke sent Silas Love to the free-throw line as a result of a Scots foul. The Bucks junior split his free-throws to give Hoke a two-point lead, 55-53. After an unsuccessful trip down the floor and into the paint, the Scots fouled Cummings and he hit both shots, increasing the Hoke lead to four.

Ratliffe then drew the foul on his trip into the lane for a one and one. The Scots junior made both shots and with 22.2 seconds all the Scots needed was one basket to tie the game. The Scots weren’t able to stop Pegues in the paint before he scored another Hoke basket, 59-55.

The Scots tried to get the ball into the basket as the final second dwindled away, but didn’t have any luck on the three-point jumper from Ratliffe or Baucum. A final trip to the line by the Bucks sealed the deal and another Scots loss, 60-55.

With the loss, the Scots move to 10-12 overall and 2-6 in SEC play. Hoke moves to 16-6 overall and 7-1 in Southeastern conference play.

The Scots are on the road tonight in Lumberton to take on the Pirates at 7:30 p.m. The Scots will return home on Friday for their last regular season game against Richmond, it will also be Senior Night for the team.

Amber Hatten can be reached at 910-506-3170.

Amber Hatten | Laurinburg Exchange The Fighting Scots Niem Ratliffe (30) and Justin McRae (10) trap a Hoke player during Friday's game. The Scots were able to get within just a few points of the Bucks, but it wasn't enough as they fell 60-55.

Amber Hatten | Laurinburg Exchange The Scotland High School cheerleaders were locked in a battle of their own on Friday night with the cheerleaders from Hoke County. The cheerleading squads even did the same cheers, with their own twists.

