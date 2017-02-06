McCallum eager to be a Cougar

LAURINBURG — Football was a means to an end for Scotland High School senior Nautica McCallum. He knew if he performed well on the field and in the classroom he would get his chance to get out of his hometown.

Nautica, along with five of his teammates, got his golden ticket out of Laurinburg last week when he signed his letter of intent to play Division II college football at Averett University in Virginia.

Averett is a private college that is located in the Southeastern part of Virginia, near the North Carolina border. The Cougars as a NCAA Division III school and play in the USA South Athletic Conference. Nautica said the coaches and players were very welcoming when he visited the campus for his tour.

“The coaches wanted me bad, they said I could be a first-year starter,” he said. “As soon as I walked in the door everyone came up to me smiling and shaking my hand. Plus, I liked the school and the campus. It’s a good choice to get out of town, there isn’t a lot going on here.”

The city of Danville, where the campus is located, is about two and a half hours from Laurinburg, which was a big selling point for Nautica.

“I was hoping because my main goal has always been to get out of Laurinburg and this was that opportunity,” he said.

Scotland head coach Richard Bailey is convinced that Nautica will be star at Averett and that his versatility during his time with the Scots might have held him back.

“Nautica has great potential and it might be that we did him a little bit of a disservice by moving him around several times during high school. He has all the attributes you want in a college football player, he’s tough, willing to work and has really improved,” Bailey said. “Nautica’s best football is probably in front of him. Junior year he was learning a new position and didn’t get to play a whole bunch. Senior year, he got on the field more and really showed what he can do. It really wouldn’t surprise me if he went there and convert to an offensive lineman and play in the NFL one day. I have faith that Nautica will be an All-America at Averett.”

In his senior season with the Scots, Nautica served as a blocking tight end and defensive end. Nautica served as one of the blocking tight ends for the Scots backfield, opening up running lanes in the opposing defense to clear a path for the running backs.

The 6-foot 3-inch senior intends on majoring in biology and plans to pursue a career in orthopedics.

“I want to be a bone doctor,” said Nautica.

As ready as Nautica was to head off to college, he said his family is ready for him to start the next chapter in his life and were thrilled when he learned he would be playing football too.

“They are very excited and ready for me to go,” he said.

Amber Hatten can be reached at 910-506-3170.

