Inconsistency costs Lady Scots

LAURINBURG — When the Lady Scots and Hoke met last month in Raeford it was a very one-sided game in favor of the Lady Bucks. The roles were completely reserved in the first quarter of Friday’s game as the Lady Scots got off to a blistering start.

The first quarter was all Lady Scots, as they took a slim 8-4 lead after the first eight minutes. The Lady Bucks couldn’t buy a basket in the first quarter, with all of their points coming from the free-throw line. Taking full advantage of the situation, the Lady Scots seized the opportunity as Khasiya Sellers, Amaya Pegues and Sasha Patterson-McLean all put points on the board for the Lady Scots.

In a stark role reversal, Hoke came out in the second quarter and went on a 6-2 run before Lady Scots head coach Mallarie Snow called a timeout to try and stop the bleeding. The timeout didn’t slow the momentum of the Lady Bucks as they went on to outscore the Lady Scots 13-4 heading into the locker room.

By the end of the second quarter, the Lady Scots found themselves down nine, 23-14 — a much smaller mountain to climb than the 20-point deficit they were faced with when the two teams last met.

The third quarter saw the Lady Scots come charging back to get within one of the Lady Bucks lead. Freshman Asjah Swindell started the quarter off with a basket, a travel by Hoke set up a basket by Sellers to get the comeback started. A basket by the Lady Buckets kept Scotland at arms length, but back-to-back jump balls allowed the Lady Scots Niaria Leach to score a basket.

The teams combined for three consecutive turnovers, the final a Hoke travel led up to a Pegues basket followed by a Leach steal and another Pegues basket to put the Lady Scots within two, 28-26. Pegues scored another basket to tied the game at 28 before Hoke hit a shot right at the buzzer.

With a 30-28 lead heading into the fourth quarter, all the Lady Scots had to do was repeat the third quarter and they had a viable shot of winning the game. Unfortunately for the Lady Scots, they didn’t have a repeat of the third quarter, they let Hoke jump out to a lead in the early goings of the quarter and couldn’t close the gap.

Hoke managed to outscore the Lady Scots, 13 to five, which led to the Lady Scots suffering their sixth Southeastern conference loss of the season, 44-33.

With the loss, the Lady Scots move to 8-11 overall and 2-6 in SEC play. Hoke moves to 11-11 and 5-3 in SEC play.

The Lady Scots will finish out their SEC schedule with a trip to Lumberton on Tuesday before their final home game of the season against Richmond on Feb. 10. Tip off for both games will be 6 p.m.

Amber Hatten | Laurinburg Exchange The Lady Scots host the Lady Bucks from Hoke on Friday night in their second to last home game. The Lady Scots finished the week 1-2 as they suffered their sixth SEC loss of the season to Hoke, 44-33.

