A little help goes a long way

LAURINBURG — As a Scotland County newcomer I find myself wanting to take the Exchange’s sports section down a new and unique path. I want to break the mold and not keeping doing the same old thing year in and year out.

My former editor was a firm believer in, “doing what we’ve always done is the kiss of death for local newspapers.” So I’m more or less putting out a help wanted ad to get ideas for how to revamp the sports section — it might seem a little unconventional, but so is a Mohawk and I’m rocking that.

There will still be game coverage of whatever sports are in season, previews of Friday’s football games and player features — but I’m considering writing them in a different way, or taking a new approach.

But what else?

Now I’m sure there are some wanting to know when I’m going to start covering elementary, middle school and parks and recreation sporting events. There are also those who want more Duke, North Carolina and N.C. State stories in the paper and less St. Andrews and UNCP — and vice versa.

Before you start dialing my number, let me get these out of the way. I am always more than happy to include elementary and middle schools sports and parks and recreation stories in the paper; however, there is only one of me and I can’t cover everything that happens in the county. If you’re a parent or a coach, feel free to e-mail, call or stop by the office with a write up — I never turn them down.

Since St. Andrews is located in town and there are a number of Scotland graduates that attend UNCP both will continue to run in the paper, because my emphasis is going to be as localized as possible. Exceptions will be made for the UNC vs. Duke game, March Madness and the Super Bowl but other than that I’m going to do my best to keep the sports section completely local.

I know the direction I want to take the sports section, but if I’m not writing stories you, our readers, are interested in then I’m wasting everyone’s time.

I’ve gotten some suggestions for a “Where Are They Now?” series, where I track down former Scotland High School athletes and see what they have been up to since the graduated.

With that being said, when you crack open the sports section of the Exchange, what would you like to see?

Feel free to e-mail your suggestions to me, ahatten@civitasmedia.com or give me a ring, 910-506-3170. If I’m not in the office, leave me a message.

During my time as your sports editor I want to make sure I’m catering to my audience and giving you stories and information you care about and have an interest in.

