Knights baseball comes up short

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — The St. Andrews University Baseball team dropped their first non-conference game of the season against Div. II Coker College last week. The dramatic game showed the Knights have the ability to rally in any situation, tying the game in the top of the ninth with two outs. Defensive errors and an infield base hit in the bottom of the ninth ended up costing the Knights the game

Coker 8, St. Andrews 7

Coker (1-0) started the game on fire when they scored two runs in the first and one in the second against St. Andrews freshman starter Luke Nichols. The Knights then woke up in the top of the third and took the lead 4-3.

The third inning started when junior transfer Emerson Gross singled up the middle followed by another single from senior first baseman Trey Byrd. Junior outfielder Ryan Dickens tried to advance the runners with a sacrifice bunt — that ended up being a single — to load the bases.

Senior shortstop Tiger Miller drove in Gross, but Byrd was tagged out at home plate. With two outs, senior outfielder Terrence Jackson hit a triple to bring in Miller and Dickens. While freshman outfielder Lee Poteat was stealing second base, Jackson took advantage of the distraction and stole home plate to give the Knights a 4-3 lead.

The Knights lead was short-lived as junior reliever Zach Saylor allowed three Coker runs in the bottom of the fourth. The next two innings where shut down by senior pitcher Mark McEntee who left the game down 4-6. Fellow sophomore reliever Kaleb Measimer then threw a scoreless seventh inning for St. Andrews.

The Knights struck again in the top of the seventh when senior outfielder Ryan Dickens hit a double to start a two-run rally. Senior second baseman Mikey Morgan hit another single to move Dickens to third base followed by a suicide squeeze that was well executed by Miller. Jackson then brought in the second run of the inning with another single up the middle.

After seven innings the game was tied at six, before St. Andrews freshman pitcher Austin Sisley (0-1) allowed a run in the bottom of the eighth to put the Knights down by one. St. Andrews fought up until the last inning when, with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, Jackson hit a single to the right side, followed by a triple from Poteat to tie the game at seven.

The Knights ended up losing the game, however, in the bottom of the ninth when the defense made two errors and followed by an infield hit to end the game 8-7.

The Knights finished the game with seven players having at least one hit. Jackson was the most outstanding player with three hits, three RBIs, and t runs. The Knights pitching staff combined for 10 strikeouts while Coker only struck out three Knights.

St. Andrews (0-1) will host their home openers today and Sunday against Pikeville University (Ky.). Both doubleheaders will start at 12 p.m.

http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_St.-Andrews-Knights.jpg