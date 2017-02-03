McLaurin signs on the dotted line

LAURINBURG — Scotland High School senior Octavis McLaurin was the new kid on the block when he started playing football for the Scots as a freshman. After four years in the program, and three years as a starter, the Scots defensive lineman achieved one of his dreams — earning a college scholarship.

Octavis, along with five of his teammates, signed his letter of intent on Wednesday to play Division II football for the University of North Carolina-Pembroke.

“I didn’t play parks and rec,” he said. “I didn’t start playing football until I got to high school and I just fell in love with it, but I didn’t know I would be signing but it’s a great feeling.”

In his senior season, Octavis had 72 tackles, six quarterback sacks and averaged 5.5 tackles per game. He was also one of the co-captains for the Scots and was a vocal leader on and off the field. His best game of the season was in the first round of the NCHSAA 4A playoffs against New Bern when he had 11 solo tackles. He finishes his career as a Scot with an overall record of 53-5 and a staggering 20-0 in Southeastern conference games.

Tater, as his teammates and coaches call him, said when we went to Pembroke and toured their facility he knew it was the right fit for him.

“Went I went their for my visit I felt like I was home, because I was around players that made me feel welcome and they treated me like one of their brothers,” he said.

Scotland head coach Richard Bailey had nothing but high praises for his defensive lineman, saying the Braves found a diamond in the rough in Octavis.

“He’s a steal really — because if he was as tall as some of our other guys he would be going big time,” said Bailey. “If he was 6-foot 4-inches he would be going to Florida State or Clemson but unfortunately he’s 5-foot 11-inches but that doesn’t mean he isn’t a great football player,” Bailey said. “He’s going to be an asset at Pembroke and will have a chance to get on the field early there because he is tremendously strong. He’s also a tough kid and he’s one that’s really overcome a lot of things in life to get here and he’s really grown into a fine young man. I wish him the best and think he has a chance to be really, really good at Pembroke.”

Octavis plans to major in sports management, so that he can pursue a career as a head coach — at Scotland.

“I want to come back here and be one of the head coaches,” he said.

As one of the first people in his family to attend college Octavis said he doesn’t feel pressured to do well, but has every intention of making his family proud.

“They are very proud of me because I’m one of the only people in my family to go to college,” he said, “but I don’t see that as pressure, I call it motivation because I know they want me to do great in life and I’m going to push myself to achieve that.”

Amber Hatten can be reached at 910-506-3170.

Amber Hatten | Laurinburg Exchange Scotland High School senior Octavis McLaurin, middle, signed his letter of intent Wednesday morning to play Division II college football at University of North Carolina-Pembroke. McLaurin was one of five Fighting Scots to sign their letters of intent on National Signing Day 2017. http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_IMG_8925.jpg Amber Hatten | Laurinburg Exchange Scotland High School senior Octavis McLaurin, middle, signed his letter of intent Wednesday morning to play Division II college football at University of North Carolina-Pembroke. McLaurin was one of five Fighting Scots to sign their letters of intent on National Signing Day 2017.

Heads to Division II UNCP