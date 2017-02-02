Lady Scots batter Purnell

LAURINBURG — The Lady Scots picked up their second Southeastern conference win over Purnell Swett in as many weeks on Wednesday.

The end result was a win, but it was a slow start for the Lady Scots as they found themselves down 6-13 as five turnovers worked in the Lady Rams favor. The Lady Scots offense picked up the pace in the second quarter, and took advantage of their trips to the free-throw line.

The Lady Scots were 9-of-12 from the line, to go along with baskets from Khasiya Sellers and Asjah Swindell to tie the game at 19 heading into the half. The third quarter saw the two teams exchange leads as Purnell found the basket first to jump out to a 21-19 lead.

That was short-lived as the Lady Scots Nautika Moore tied the game at 21, the game would get knotted up at 23 after a trip to the free-throw line by Amaya Pegues. The junior then found her groove and hit a three-point shot to lift her team to a three-point lead, 26-23.

The Lady Scots closed out the third quarter with a 6-0 run to take a 34-27 lead into the final eight minutes. Baskets by Swindell and Moore and a pair of free-throws by Pegues gave the Lady Scots a seven-point advantage. The Lady Scots offense kept things rolling and took their seven-point lead and turned it into 11 with two quick baskets by Sellers and Pegues.

The double-digit lead by the Lady Scots forced Purnell to call a timeout. The timeout brought the Lady Scots bench to their feet, as they high-fived and cheered on their teammates. The Lady Rams managed to hang around as they scored a basket following the timeout and forced a Lady Scots turnover.

The Lady Scots defense kept their cool and responded with a pair of free throws from junior Niaria Leach to take a 40-29 lead. Back-to-back baskets by the Lady Scots bumped their lead to 14 points as the Lady Rams continued to struggle.

Sellers finished out the game strong for the Lady Scots scoring their last six points in a matter of just a few seconds. The last-minute surge had her teammates jumping for joy.

With the loss, the Lady Scots move to 8-10 overall and 2-5 in SEC play. Purnell falls to 1-15 and 0-6 in SEC play.

The Lady Scots will finish out their SEC schedule with a home game against Hoke tonight, followed by a trip to Lumberton on Feb. 7 before their final home game of the season against Richmond on Feb. 10. Tip off for tonight’s game between the Lady Scots and the Lady Bucks will be 6 p.m.

Amber Hatten can be reached at 910-506-3170.

Amber Hatten | Laurinburg Exchange The Lady Scots Khasiya Sellers and Asjah Swindell try to block a shot from a Purnell Swett player during Wednesday night’s make-up game. The Lady Scots picked up their second win over the Rams in as many weeks, 50-36. http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_IMG_7794.jpg Amber Hatten | Laurinburg Exchange The Lady Scots Khasiya Sellers and Asjah Swindell try to block a shot from a Purnell Swett player during Wednesday night’s make-up game. The Lady Scots picked up their second win over the Rams in as many weeks, 50-36. Amber Hatten | Laurinburg Exchange The Lady Scots Khasiya Sellers leaps over a Purnell Swett defender during the fourth quarter of Wednesday night’s game. Sellers led the Lady Scots in scoring with 21 points. http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_IMG_7765.jpg Amber Hatten | Laurinburg Exchange The Lady Scots Khasiya Sellers leaps over a Purnell Swett defender during the fourth quarter of Wednesday night’s game. Sellers led the Lady Scots in scoring with 21 points.

By Amber Hatten ahatten@civitasmedia.com