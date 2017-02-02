Scots defense seals the deal

LAURINBURG — The Fighting Scots bench jumped to their feet cheering and yelling as the Scots defense on the floor forced three turnovers in a row Wednesday night against Purnell Swett to start the fourth quarter.

The two Southeastern conference foes started the final quarter separated by one point. The Scots were ahead 44-43, but a quick basket by the Rams to start the fourth put them back on top. After trailing 31-25 at halftime, the Scots came storming back in the third quarter, thanks to their pressure defense. The increased enthusiasm on defense from the Scots allowed them to force nine Rams turnovers in the third quarter.

A three-point jumper from junior Brenton Thomas gave the Scots the lead heading into the final eight minutes. The spark from the offense fueled the defense to force three consecutive Purnell turnovers. The three turnovers, two of which were on the Rams inbound, rocketed the Scots to a 52-45 lead before Purnell knew what hit them. The Scots bench jumped up screaming and yelling for their teammates — the efforts even earned the players on the floor a smile from head coach Matt Justin.

The Scots extended their lead with a three-point bucket from junior Trey Dixon and a basket from junior Justin McRae saw the Scots on top of the Rams, 57-49. McRae led his team in scoring on the night with 23 points. McRae pushed the Scots lead to 11 following back-to-back steals by the Scots defense.

The 11-point deficit forced Purnell to call a timeout. The Rams responded with a basket, but were forced to send McRae to the line to conserve what little time was left on the clock. McRae drained both free throws to put the Scots head, 62-51. Purnell’s Shawn Williams drove down the court for a basket before picking the pocket of the Scots scored another basket to cut the lead to seven.

Rams head coach Jeremy Sampson called a timeout, as his team tried to mount a comeback. Purnell fouled McRae as the Scots did their best to run the final minute off the clock. McRae hit both three-throws, before the Scots defense secured another steal that sent Thomas to the line. Thomas split his shots, Purnell answered with a basket before fouling Quinton Covington — who saw his first varsity playing time of the season.

The crowd cheered as Covington went to the line for two shots. The juniors missed both shots, but the Scots got the ball back and the crowd shouted for McRae to give the ball to Covington to try and get his first basket. Purnell fouled McRae before he could pass the ball to his teammate. McRae hit both free throws to seal a 10-point win over the Rams, 67-57.

The Scots didn’t start the game out as dominant as they finished it. The first quarter saw the Rams jump out to a 20-5 lead. As they have in many of their games, the Scots came back in the second to score 20 points to outscore the Rams, 20 to 11.

The Scots were led by McRae with 23 points, followed by Niem Ratliffe with 18, Brenton Thomas and Greg McMillian with six points each. Trey Dixon and Tyrese Baucum had five each, while Janoah McRae contributed two and Jordan McKeithan with one point.

The Scots will finish out their SEC schedule with a home game against Hoke tonight, followed by a trip to Lumberton on Feb. 7 before their final home game of the season against Richmond on Feb. 10.

With the win, the Scots improve to 10-11 overall and 2-5 in SEC play. Purnell moves to 3-13 overall and 1-5 in conference play. The Scots are back in action tonight against Hoke for their final home game of the week. Tip off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Amber Hatten can be reached at 910-506-3170.

Top Rams by 10

By Amber Hatten ahatten@civitasmedia.com