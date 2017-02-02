Kaba headed to A&T

LAURINBURG — There is a story Scotland head coach Richard Bailey tells religiously about senior defensive linemen Karfa Kaba and how he didn’t think the short, chubby kid he picked up every day for practice would turn into a collegiate football player.

Three years later, that same kid, now 6-foot 2-inches tall, 240 pounds, signed his letter of intent on Wednesday morning to play Division I college football for North Carolina A&T State University. Bailey was more than happy to admit he was wrong as he congratulated Karfa and five of his teammates on signing their letters of intent.

“He is just a great example of you never know how kids are going to turn out. One thing I should have known was that he was there every day waiting on me to pick him up and the fact that as a ninth grader he was committed to coming to workouts,” said Bailey. “He has always had tremendous work ethic. He’s just a good person, he is one of the best people and leaders in our football program. I always do the old, would I let him babysit my son, and I would without thinking twice about it and knew he would be taken care of. He is just a good kid and wish him the best.”

Karfa is joining his Scots teammate Amir McNeill on the Aggies football team, but it was the professors and the mathematics department at A&T that really won him over.

“They have a great football program, but the fact that I liked the math professors over there, was more important since that’s what I’m majoring in,” he said.

Karfa plans to major in education, with a concentration in mathematics, because he plans to pursue a career as a math teacher. He also wants to be a high school football coach.

The A&T campus in Greensboro is an hour and 45 minutes from Laurinburg, which for Karfa was just far enough that he feels like he’s going away to college, but close enough his mom and four brothers can come watch him play on Saturdays.

“It’s going to force me to grow up as a man and take on some responsibility,” he said.

When he was younger, Karfa never dreamed playing backyard football with his brothers would culminate in him signing a Division I scholarship.

“It really started when me and my four brothers were playing two-on-two football in the backyard, basically trying to kill each other and it built up from there,” he said. “I wanted to go Division I and went it came I was very happy.”

Dedication, hard work and an impressive senior season for the Scots sealed the deal for the gentle giant.

This season, Karfa had 49 solo tackles, nine sacks, two fumble recoveries and caused a fumble to help the Scots defense hold opponents to less than 20 points per game.

Even though Karfa was the one on the field, making the tackles and hitting the books, the senior said his Division I scholarship wasn’t for himself or coach Bailey — it was for his mom.

“My mom deserves this, she is one of the hardest working women I know,” he said. “I’ll make sure I make it up to her, I can’t drop out of school, I have to go all four years — maybe even five to get my master’s.”

Amber Hatten can be reached at 910-506-3170.

Plans to become teacher, football coach