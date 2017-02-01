Scotland’s Daniel Johnson named Mountaire Scholar Athlete

LAURINBURG — Scotland High School senior Daniel Johnson isn’t a fan of free time, he prefers to be playing soccer, volunteering with the Special Olympics, leading his church choir or attending college classes at Sandhills and Richmond Community Colleges.

His lead by example attitude and kind spirit were just some of the reasons Fighting Scots soccer coach Daniel Gallagher nominated Johnson for the award.

“Daniel is the epitome of a wonderful student-athlete” said Gallagher. “First and foremost, he is a goal-oriented determined young man. This is evident in both the classroom and on the field. There were many times where we would be on an away trip and he would be focused on his school work as we travelled. Then led the team onto the field.”

A two-sport athlete at Scotland participating in soccer and tennis as a senior, Johnson said there are busy days, but he doesn’t let that affect his grades. He boasts a 4.778 GPA and has taken honors classes and is currently taking college courses at two local community colleges.

To go along with his classroom excellence, Johnson was named the 2016 Wendy’s High School Heisman Male School Winner and received the 2017 Dormagan-McLean Youth Service Award from the Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce for being civic minded and freely giving his time to multiple organizations and clubs.

“Daniel has a kind spirit and wants to see others become successful,” Gallagher said. “He would often work with JV soccer players and others on the varsity team to help them improve in areas he felt could help them. He was patient and would work with them after practice. This may be one of Daniel’s best qualities because it is evident to see all of the wonderful character traits that he has to make everyone around him better.”

Johnson’s leadership in everything he participates in is one reason he was named December’s scholar athlete of the month.

The program’s mission is to highlight male and female senior student-athletes within Robeson, Scotland and Bladen counties who carry a 3.0 GPA or higher. Nominees need to also be recognized by their coaches for outstanding sportsmanship and perform with superior ability in athletic competition.

Each monthly winner receives a $1,000 college scholarship and becomes eligible for an additional $1,500 in college funds that is awarded in June to the male and female scholar athletes of the year.

Upon graduation, Johnson plans attend college to study Actuarial Science, which applies math to statistical methods to assess risk for insurance and financial industries.

Exchange file photo Scotland senior Daniel Johnson has been selected as the December Mountaire Scholar Athlete. http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_IMG_8403.jpg Exchange file photo Scotland senior Daniel Johnson has been selected as the December Mountaire Scholar Athlete.