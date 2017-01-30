Scots struggle in SEC dual tournament

LAURINBURG — The Fighting Scots wrestling roster was once again a few grapplers short Saturday as the team competed in the Southeastern conference dual tournament. The light roster caused problems for the Scots as they lost all five of their SEC dual matches.

Pinecrest entered the tournament undefeated in the conference and remained that way, sweeping all five conference opponents to take the title. Lumberton finished in second with four wins, followed by Richmond with three, Hoke with two, Purnell with one and Scotland with zero.

The Patriots (23-4) and the Pirates (25-5) were the two teams from the SEC that advanced to the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s 4A regional dual team tournament. No. 5 Lumberton will travel to Cary High School tot take on No. 4 New Bern at 6 p.m. while No. 3 Pinecrest will travel to Mooresville High School to take on No. 6 Providence also at 6 p.m.

The Fighting Scots still have a chance to advance some of their wrestlers into the individual tournament, seedings for that will be announced later this week or next week. The individual 4A regional tournament will begin on Friday, Feb. 10.

Hoke, 46

Scotland, 22

The Scots match with Hoke was the closest of the afternoon, despite five forfeits — 106, 113, 120, 145 and 152 — the Scots took an early lead over the Bucks. Seth English earned the Scots six points in his 113-pound match with a forfeit victory. Both teams forfeited the 113 and 120 pound weight classes. Junior Quazay Pearson extended the Scots lead to 12-0 with a pin over Hoke’s Noah Locklear at the end of the second period. Pearson ended up leading his team on Saturday with three wins at 126.

A 12-2 major decision victory by the Scots Ethan Tone at 132-pounds over Hoke’s Adam Shorter increased the Scots lead to 16-0 before Hoke came charging back. A double forfeit at 145, a forfeit by the Scots at 152 and a major decision victory at 160 tied the match at 16. The Scots Jeremiah McCrimmon lost his match after suffering an injury. The Scots final points came via forfeit at 182. Hoke earned three pins and a forfeit victory to seal a 46-22 win.

Lumberton, 72

Scotland, 12

Five forfeits and a dominant Lumberton team made the Scots match against the Pirates a quick one. The Scots only two victories came by forfeit in the 160 and 170 pound weight classes. The seven matches the Scots and Lumberton actually wrestled all ended the same way — a pinfall victory for the Pirates.

Pinecrest, 83

Scotland, 0

The Scots only bright spot in their match against Pinecrest was Person’s 126-pound bout. The Scots junior was the only wrestler to not lose by pinfall to the Patriots. Pearson did his best to stick with Pinecrest’s Alex Blake but did lose via tech fall, 17-1. The tech fall only gave Pinecrest five points instead of six, so it did keep them from a perfect 84-point sweep.

Richmond, 72

Scotland, 12

Pearson continued to shine for the Scots against the Raiders as he earned one of the two victories for his team. The other was a forfeit win for Tone at 132. Pearson eanred a pin over Richmond’s Chase Hudson to give the Scots six points.

Purnell, 60

Scotland, 18

The Fighting Scots tried to finish the afternoon on a high note as they took on the Rams. Brendenn Smith earned a forfeit victory at 113 pounds to tie the match, 6-6. A double forfeit at 120 moved the match to Pearson’s 126-pound bout. Pearson again picked up the Scots only victory of the match with a pin over Purnell’s Josh Lowry. Purnell earned pinfall victories at 132, 138, 160, 170, 182, 195 and 285 to secure their only win of the tournament. The Scots only other win of the match came at 220 as Devon Hailey won via forfeit.

Amber Hatten can be reached at 910-506-3170.

Amber Hatten | Laurinburg Exchange Scotland’s Quazay Pearson was the leading wrestler during Saturday’s Southeastern conference tournament at Pinecrest. Pearson fininshed the afternoon 3-2 with pinfall victories against Hoke, Richmond and Purnell. http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Quazay.jpg Amber Hatten | Laurinburg Exchange Scotland’s Quazay Pearson was the leading wrestler during Saturday’s Southeastern conference tournament at Pinecrest. Pearson fininshed the afternoon 3-2 with pinfall victories against Hoke, Richmond and Purnell.