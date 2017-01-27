Lady Scots get first SEC win

PEMBROKE — The first win is always the hardest, which proved true for the Lady Scots and first-year head coach Mallarie Snow. The Southeastern conference hasn’t been kind to the young team this season as they entered Friday’s game still searching for their first conference win.

Purnell Swett also found themselves staring at a winless SEC record entering Friday’s match up.

The Lady Scots had close calls against Hoke and Richmond that could have tilted the scales in their favor — but lady luck just wasn’t on their side. Snow is hoping this win will propel her team to finish the second half of their conference schedule strong.

The Lady Scots jumped out to an early 9-0 lead in the first quarter, as they Lady Rams struggled to get the ball into the net. Purnell’s first points came from the free-throw line, before scoring their first basket of the game to pull within five of the Lady Scots, 9-4.

The Lady Scots had opportunities to extend their lead, but struggled in the first quarter to get the ball in the basket. Both teams scoring improved in the second quarter as the Lady Scots offense and defense improved. At the half, the Lady Scots had a seven-point lead on the Lady Rams, 27-20.

It could have been a much larger lead if the Lady Scots could have taken advantage of the 20 free-throws they took in the second quarter. The Lady Scots went 6-of-20 from the line to shoot just 30 percent.

Purnell Swett closed the gap in the third quarter, even taking a one-point lead halfway through the quarter. A technical foul on the Lady Scots Khasiya Sellers for slamming the ball down after being called for a foul allowed Purnell to get within two of the Lady Scots, 33-31. A three pointer on their next possession allowed Purnell to take a one-point lead.

The Lady Rams lead was short lived as the Lady Scots Asjah Swindell drove to the basket to get her team back the lead. The two teams exchanged basekts until the end of the quarter. The Lady Scots had a 37-36 lead heading into the final eight minutes of the game and with their first win almost in hand the Lady Scots stepped up their defense.

Strong play under the basket by Swindell and Sellers helped the Lady Scots stretch their lead to 10 as the game came to a close. A technical foul on Purnell Swett sent the Lady Scots Niaria Leach to the line for two shots. Leach split the shots and with possession of the ball the Lady Scots simply ran out the clock to secure a 60-50 win.

With the win, the Lady Scots move to 7-9 overall and 1-4 in SEC play. Purnell moves to 1-14 and 0-5 in SEC play.

The Lady Scots have five conference games left before the SEC tournament. They return home all next week for a stretch of three homes games. The Lady Scots will open their home games with Pinecrest on Jan. 31 followed by a make-up game with Purnell on Feb. 1 before closing out the week against Hoke on Feb. 3. Tip off for all three games will be 6 p.m.

Amber Hatten can be reached at 910-506-3170.

Amber Hatten | Laurinburg Exchange The Lady Scots offense was led by junior Amaya Pegues as they earned their first Southeastern conference win of the season over Purnell Swett on Friday night, 60-50. The win is also the first of 2017 for the Lady Scots and snaps a five-game losing streak. http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_IMG_7430.jpg Amber Hatten | Laurinburg Exchange The Lady Scots offense was led by junior Amaya Pegues as they earned their first Southeastern conference win of the season over Purnell Swett on Friday night, 60-50. The win is also the first of 2017 for the Lady Scots and snaps a five-game losing streak. Amber Hatten | Laurinburg Exchange The Lady Scots Asjah Swindell battles for position under the basket during Friday’s game against Purnell Swett. The Lady Scots earned their first conference win of the season with a 60-50 victory over the Lady Rams. http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_IMG_7490.jpg Amber Hatten | Laurinburg Exchange The Lady Scots Asjah Swindell battles for position under the basket during Friday’s game against Purnell Swett. The Lady Scots earned their first conference win of the season with a 60-50 victory over the Lady Rams.

By Amber Hatten [email protected]