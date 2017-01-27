Early lead not enough, Knights drops tri-meet

LAURINBURG — The St. Andrews University wrestling team was defeated by the University of the Cumberlands (Ky.) 32-12 in the first match of the tri-meet earlier this week. TheKnights were unable rally in their second match, falling 30-17 to the Golden Bears of West Virginia Tech.

Cumberlands 32, SAU 12

Knights sophomore heavyweight Aaron Vaughan (11-5) won his fourth straight home match against Cumberlands John Williams. Senior captain Tyran Taylor-Owens (6-10) scored a takedown at the buzzer to upend his foe 5-4. Fellow captain, junior Brennan Patton (7-9) also won his match in dramatic fashion at 125 lbs. as he scored a takedown in overtime to take it 4-2.

Junior Kavoris Perry then fell by a close decision of 3-2 at 174 lbs. as his last minute takedown tied the match, but his foe escaped for the win.

125 — Brennan Patton (SAU) over John Williams (Cumberlands) (SV-1 4-2)

133 — Austin Slates (Cumberlands) over Unknown (For.)

141 — Tyran Taylor-Owens (SAU) over Cameron Nolan (Cumberlands) (Dec 5-4)

149 — Hunter Bell (Cumberlands) over Noah Walker (SAU) (Fall 1:37)

157 — Bobby Ehman (Cumberlands) over Michael Nelson (SAU) (MD 16-7)

165 — Tristan Macri (Cumberlands) over Zeke Lee (SAU) (Fall 1:15)

174 — Max Emerson (Cumberlands) over Kavoris Perry (SAU) (Dec 3-2)

184 — Cameron Jones (Cumberlands) over Argie Burnette (SAU) (MD 15-3)

197 — Eric Deluse (Cumberlands) over Tyler Evers (SAU) (Dec 8-2)

285 —Aaron Vaughan (SAU) over Unknown (For.)

WVT 30, SAU 17

In the next match, Patton dominated in a 9-0 major decision win to get the Knights off to a 4-0 lead. West Virginia Tech and St. Andrews then traded forfeit wins with Taylor-Owens winning by forfeit at 141 lbs. After the Golden Bears pinned Noah Walker in the 149 pound match to take a lead 12-10. St. Andrews suffered a hard-luck loss at 157 lbs as freshman Michael Nelson was leading 12-10 with four seconds left but suffered a last second takedown and fell by a riding time point 13-12.

The Knights Kavoris Perry (6-11) then came on strong to win his 174-pound bout 15-4 as he recorded five takedowns. Junior Argie Burnette then lost a hard-fought bout 3-1 in his 184-pound match before junior Tyler Evers got reversed in his 197-pound bout and fell by pin after leading early. Vaughan extended his win streak to six straight wins with his controlled 3-1 victory.

125 — Brennan Patton (SAU) over Paul Gonzales (WVU Tech) (MD 9-0)

133 — Denis Robles Gomez (WVU Tech) over Unknown (For.)

141 — Tyran Taylor-Owens (SAU) over Unknown (For.)

149 — Leland Swafford (WVU Tech) over Noah Walker (SAU) (Fall 2:00)

157 — Corey Palmer (WVU Tech) over Michael Nelson (SAU) (Dec 13-12)

165 — Louis Bernard (WVU Tech) over Zeke Lee (SAU) (Fall 5:40)

174 — Kavoris Perry (SAU) over Giovane Lins (WVU Tech) (MD 15-4)

184 — Will Van Hoose (WVU Tech) over Argie Burnette (SAU) (Dec 3-1)

197 — Terry Nance (WVU Tech) over Tyler Evers (SAU)Fall 1:40)

285 — Aaron Vaughan (SAU) over Jason Wainright (WVU Tech) (Dec 3-1)

St. Andrews (1-10) was back in action on Friday when they travel to Mid-South opponent Lindsey Wilson College (Ky.) for three duals.

SAU Athletics St. Andrews junior Brennan Patton won both his matches at 125 pounds ealier this week against the University of the Cumberlands and West Virginia Tech. http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_image002-3.jpg SAU Athletics St. Andrews junior Brennan Patton won both his matches at 125 pounds ealier this week against the University of the Cumberlands and West Virginia Tech.