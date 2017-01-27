Early lead not enough, Knights drops tri-meet

LAURINBURG — The St. Andrews University wrestling team was defeated by the University of the Cumberlands (Ky.) 32-12 in the first match of the tri-meet earlier this week. TheKnights were unable rally in their second match, falling 30-17 to the Golden Bears of West Virginia Tech.
Cumberlands 32, SAU 12
Knights sophomore heavyweight Aaron Vaughan (11-5) won his fourth straight home match against Cumberlands John Williams. Senior captain Tyran Taylor-Owens (6-10) scored a takedown at the buzzer to upend his foe 5-4. Fellow captain, junior Brennan Patton (7-9) also won his match in dramatic fashion at 125 lbs. as he scored a takedown in overtime to take it 4-2.
Junior Kavoris Perry then fell by a close decision of 3-2 at 174 lbs. as his last minute takedown tied the match, but his foe escaped for the win.
125 — Brennan Patton (SAU) over John Williams (Cumberlands) (SV-1 4-2)
133 — Austin Slates (Cumberlands) over Unknown (For.)
141 — Tyran Taylor-Owens (SAU) over Cameron Nolan (Cumberlands) (Dec 5-4)
149 — Hunter Bell (Cumberlands) over Noah Walker (SAU) (Fall 1:37)
157 — Bobby Ehman (Cumberlands) over Michael Nelson (SAU) (MD 16-7)
165 — Tristan Macri (Cumberlands) over Zeke Lee (SAU) (Fall 1:15)
174 — Max Emerson (Cumberlands) over Kavoris Perry (SAU) (Dec 3-2)
184 — Cameron Jones (Cumberlands) over Argie Burnette (SAU) (MD 15-3)
197 — Eric Deluse (Cumberlands) over Tyler Evers (SAU) (Dec 8-2)
285 —Aaron Vaughan (SAU) over Unknown (For.)
WVT 30, SAU 17
In the next match, Patton dominated in a 9-0 major decision win to get the Knights off to a 4-0 lead. West Virginia Tech and St. Andrews then traded forfeit wins with Taylor-Owens winning by forfeit at 141 lbs. After the Golden Bears pinned Noah Walker in the 149 pound match to take a lead 12-10. St. Andrews suffered a hard-luck loss at 157 lbs as freshman Michael Nelson was leading 12-10 with four seconds left but suffered a last second takedown and fell by a riding time point 13-12.
The Knights Kavoris Perry (6-11) then came on strong to win his 174-pound bout 15-4 as he recorded five takedowns. Junior Argie Burnette then lost a hard-fought bout 3-1 in his 184-pound match before junior Tyler Evers got reversed in his 197-pound bout and fell by pin after leading early. Vaughan extended his win streak to six straight wins with his controlled 3-1 victory.
125 — Brennan Patton (SAU) over Paul Gonzales (WVU Tech) (MD 9-0)
133 — Denis Robles Gomez (WVU Tech) over Unknown (For.)
141 — Tyran Taylor-Owens (SAU) over Unknown (For.)
149 — Leland Swafford (WVU Tech) over Noah Walker (SAU) (Fall 2:00)
157 — Corey Palmer (WVU Tech) over Michael Nelson (SAU) (Dec 13-12)
165 — Louis Bernard (WVU Tech) over Zeke Lee (SAU) (Fall 5:40)
174 — Kavoris Perry (SAU) over Giovane Lins (WVU Tech) (MD 15-4)
184 — Will Van Hoose (WVU Tech) over Argie Burnette (SAU) (Dec 3-1)
197 — Terry Nance (WVU Tech) over Tyler Evers (SAU)Fall 1:40)
285 — Aaron Vaughan (SAU) over Jason Wainright (WVU Tech) (Dec 3-1)
St. Andrews (1-10) was back in action on Friday when they travel to Mid-South opponent Lindsey Wilson College (Ky.) for three duals.