Forfeits cost Scots against Richmond

LAURINBURG — The Fighting Scots wrestling roster was five short on Wednesday as the team traveled to Rockingham to take on Richmond in their final dual match of the season. The five forfeits put the Scots in a hole they couldn’t climb out of, as they fell to the Raiders, 66-12.

One of the high points of this season for the Scots is that for the first time in program history they had a full roster of wrestlers, which has propelled them to their winningest season in over a decade. So five forfeits — 106, 120, 138, 145 and 152 — is quite unusual for this year’s Scots.

It’s unclear if the wrestlers in those weight classes are injured or if coaches Rangel Moore and Daniel Trivette were simply resting them before Saturday’s Southeastern conference tournament at Lumberton.

Either way, the light roster cost the Scots their final dual match of the regular season.

After a forfeit at 106, freshman Seth English (9-13) took the mat for the Scots at 113 pounds against Richmond’s Steven Morales. The two freshman took the mat and it wasn’t long before Morales found a weak spot in English’s defenses and went in for the pin.

Another forfeit at 120 allowed Richmond to take an 18-0 lead early in the match. Scotland’s Quazay Pearson (7-2) earned one of his team’s three wins in his 126-pound bout. Pearson took on Richmond’s Marcus Hester and the two had to use all three periods to decide a winner. Pearson managed to get the upper hand and held on for the 9-7 decision victory.

Experience played a role in the 132-pound match as Scots freshman Ethan Tone (9-9) took on Richmond junior Tommy Shelton. Tone found himself on the losing end of the match, as Shelton picked up the pinfall win for the Raiders.

Three forfeits at 138, 145 and 152 put the match out of the Scots reach, as they found themselves down 42-3 with six matches to go.

Scots sophomore Charles Wall (4-6) added another victory to his resume as he picked up a 10-7 decision win over Richmond’s Jeremy Wall — no relation. Benjamin Tart (1-1), who hasn’t seen much mat time for the Scots this season, faced off with Richmond’s Kemoni Styles at 170 pounds. Tart didn’t fare well against Styles falling to the Raiders grappler by pin.

The Scots only other win came at 182 pounds from senior Nicholas Pruitte (9-8). Pruitte started the year off at 220 pounds for the Scots, but has slowly moved up weight classes as the season progressed. Pruitte earned a pinfall victory over Richmond’s Jaylynn Sturdivant for the Scots only six points of the match.

The Scots final three matches — 195, 220 and 285 — saw Eljiah Williams, Devon Hailey and James Pruitte all suffer pinfall losses to their Richmond counterparts.

After a strong mid-season surge, the Scots enter the SEC tournament this weekend on a bit of a downturn winning one of their last three dual matches. The team was scheduled to compete in the Buzzard Brawl Invitational at Campbell University last weekend but elected not to got at the last minute.

In their regular season conference matches, the Scots are one for four — their only SEC win coming against Hoke County earlier this month.

The Scots along with the five other SEC teams will compete in the Southeastern conference tournament on Saturday, Jan. 28 at Lumberton. Matches are set to begin at 10 a.m.

Amber Hatten can be reached at 910-506-3170.

Amber Hatten | Laurinburg Exchange Fighting Scots senior Nicholas Pruitte was one of three wrestlers to pick up wins for the Scots on Wednesday evening at Richmond. The Scots fell to the Raiders 66-12 in their final dual match of the season. http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_IMG_6511.jpg Amber Hatten | Laurinburg Exchange Fighting Scots senior Nicholas Pruitte was one of three wrestlers to pick up wins for the Scots on Wednesday evening at Richmond. The Scots fell to the Raiders 66-12 in their final dual match of the season.