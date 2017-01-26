Union too much for Knights

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. —The St. Andrews University women’s basketball team dropped yet another conference game earlier this week. The Lady Knights lost 100-52 to Union College (Ky.) 100-52 on the road as they played another undermanned game.

Union outscored St. Andrews 30-18 in the first quarter went on to lead 65-26 at halftime, shooting 64 percent and holding St. Andrews to just 36 percent shooting.

The Lady Knights came out stronger in the third holding Union to just 17 points, however; Union managed to outscore St. Andrews 35-26 in the half to take the win.

Freshmen Victoria Washington led the Lady Knights offensively with 17 points, 4 of 10 from three, three rebounds, a block and three steals. Junior guard Taylor Sehm-Crowley and sophomore guard Kelsey Houser also finished in double-figures scoring 16 and 13 points respectively. Houser shot 3-of-6 from behind the arc along with a team-high and season-best five assists and a steal. The sophomore now leads the Lady Knights in three-point shooting for the season at 44 percent.

Junior forward Ellen Dukes contributed nine rebounds, five points, and a team-best three steals with a block to lead the Lady Knights defensively. Dukes is now averaging ten steals over thelast four games.

Senior guard Kayla Johnson added four rebounds, three assists and one steal in the loss while freshman forward Kayla Smith also added six rebounds defensively.

St. Andrews falls to 5-15 overall and 2-13 in the conference with the loss while Union improves to 14-8 overall and 8-7 in the AAC.

The Lady Knights return home on Saturday, Jan. 28 at 12 p.m. to host Point University (Ga.) as they begin a stretch of five home games over their finals eight games of the year.

No. 2 Union trounces Knights

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. — The St. Andrews University men’s basketball team dropped a tough conference road game to No. 2 Union College (Ky.) 97-72 earlier this week.

A close first half saw the Bulldogs lead by one 41-40 at the break. The Knights shot 58 percent and hung with the conference leaders throughout the half. The Knights at one point even had an eight-point lead midway through the first half.

In the second half, the Knights fell behind as Union outscored them, 56-32. Union shot an impressive 65.6 percent to put the game away. St. Andrews struggled to shoot 38 percent in the half unable to keep up with the talented Bulldogs.

No. 2 Union (20-3) shot 49 percent overall from the field, while St. Andrews shot 47 percent, but just 20 percent from three. Union was led by Gerrard Newby’s 29 points and Tyrone Sherman’s 15 assists.

The Knights finished with three players in double-figures. Senior shooting guard Lee Vanderhorst led the scoring with 19 points on 7-of-14 shooting with two assists and two rebounds. Freshman forward Connor Zinaich added 15 points with eight rebounds and senior forward Walt Smalls contributed 12 points and six rebounds.

Junior forward Jordan Hines added seven points before leaving the game with an injury. Guards Bryan Brache and Titus Gary also scored eight and seven points respectively. Senior Guard Jordan Sharpe played well as he contributed a team-best four assists and three steals with four rebounds.

St. Andrews falls to 6-13 overall and 5-8 in the AAC while No. 2 Union improves to 20-3 overall and 13-0 in the conference.

The Knights will return home on Saturday, Jan. 28 to host Point University Ga. (2-20) at 2 p.m. inside Harris Court.

SAU Athletics Knights senior guard Jordan Sharpe contributed a team-best four assists, three steals and four rebounds in St. Andrews 97-72 loss to No. 2 Union College earlier this week. The Knights return home Saturday to host Point University out of Georgia. http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Sharpe.jpg SAU Athletics Knights senior guard Jordan Sharpe contributed a team-best four assists, three steals and four rebounds in St. Andrews 97-72 loss to No. 2 Union College earlier this week. The Knights return home Saturday to host Point University out of Georgia.