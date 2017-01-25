Scots fall in foot race to Richmond

ROCKINGHAM — It’s never a dull game with Scotland and Richmond face off and Tuesday night was no exception. The Scots found themselves in a foot race with the Raiders from tip-off until the final buzzer.

The two teams zipped up and down the court, scoring basket after basket — the final score saw the Scots come up shot, 98-86 but not for lack of effort. The two teams combined to score 65 points in just the fourth quarter, as the Raiders were two points shy of hitting 100 — something they’ve done in 13 games this season.

Richmond started the game off with a 4-0 lead, courtesy of some sloppy ball handling and passes from the Scots. After some minor adjustments, the Scots went on a 12-0 run to lead their rivals. The Raiders responded by subbing out all five of their starting players with five fresh pairs of legs. The five new Raiders three up two quick threes to put Richmond back in the game and only down by two, 12-10.

A basket by Scots junior Niem Ratliffe gave his team a little bit of breathing room, but another three from Richmond cut the Scots lead to one, 14-13. A three from the Scots Trey Dixon and a basket by Richmond ended the first quarter, with the Scots leading 17-15.

The Scots increased their lead to 21-16 before head coach Matt Justin called a timeout to give his players a chance to catch their breath. The timeout did more harm than good as the Scots turned the ball over on the inbound and Richmond closed the gap. The Raiders narrowed the gap to one point before the Scots offense, led by Ratliffe, went on a 6-0 run to stretch their lead to seven, 27-20.

Sharp shooting from beyond the arc by Richmond kept the Scots defense on their toes — shooting seven threes in the first half — as the game remained tight. With 2:30 left until halftime Justin called another timeout to put his subs in and give his starters a rest. For the first time this season, Justin played every available player on the Scots bench.

The Scots offense was able to hold off the Raiders in the first half, as they entered the locker room with a 42-36 lead. But right before the break, Richmond’s Malik Flowers dunked an easy lay up as a reminder to the Scots of whose house they were in.

The offenses picked up where they left off in the third quarter, booking it from one end of the court to the other. Richmond opened the second half with a 16-4 run to take a 50-46 lead with just over four minutes left in the quarter. As the Scots offense tried to keep pace with the Raiders the third quarter ended with Richmond leading, 64-55.

The fourth quarter saw the two teams combine for 65 points — which is more points than the Scots scored in nine of their games this season. Richmond outscored the Scots 34 to 31 in the final eight minutes.

Tensions between the two teams started to flair as fouls began to mount. Back to back turnovers followed by an offensive charge on Richmond left the door open for the Scots to mount a comeback. Unfortunately, the closest the Scots came to the Raiders lead was seven points.

The decades old rivalry between Scotland and Richmond reached its breaking point mid-way through the fourth quarter as two Raiders players and the Scots Justin McRae found themselves wrestling for the ball. A little pushing and shoving and an elbow later both benches were on their feet and ready for a fight.

The coaches and referees were able to separate the teams and keep a bawl from breaking out. The referees talked it over and Richmond’s Jordan Tillman was charged with an intentional foul and McRae went to the free-throw line. The Scots junior made both shots to bring the Scots within nine, 79-70. The Scots weren’t able to do anything with their ensuing possession, but neither were the Raiders.

Richmond continued to steadily put points on the board, while the Scots saw shot after shot bounce off the rim or roll out of the net. The Scots made one final push with four threes in a row — two from Dixon and two from Janoah McRae. The push brought the Raiders lead down to seven, but in order to stop the clock the Scots had to foul. Richmond was 5-of-6 from the line to end the game two points short of 100.

The Scots finished the game with four players in double figures — Justin McRae with 21 points; Niem Ratliffe with 20, Trey Dixon with 12 and Janoah McRae with 11.

With the loss, the Fighting Scots move to 9-9 overall and 1-3 in SEC play. Richmond improves to 14-4 overall and 3-2 in conference play.

The Scots are on the road this Friday, Jan. 27 in Pembroke as they take on Purnell (2-12, 0-4) at 7:30 p.m. The Scots have six more games before the SEC tournament begins on Feb. 13.

Amber Hatten can be reached at 910-506-3170.

Amber Hatten | Laurinburg Exchange The Fighting Scots used every available player on Tuesday night to try and fend of Richmond. The Scots senior Anthony Davis saw extended playing time and scored his first four points of the season. The Scots were unable to route the Raiders, falling 98-86 in their highest scoring game so far. http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Anthony.jpg Amber Hatten | Laurinburg Exchange The Fighting Scots used every available player on Tuesday night to try and fend of Richmond. The Scots senior Anthony Davis saw extended playing time and scored his first four points of the season. The Scots were unable to route the Raiders, falling 98-86 in their highest scoring game so far. Amber Hatten | Laurinburg Exchange The Fighting Scots Jordan McKeithan also came off the Scots bench on Tuesday against Richmond. McKeithan scored his first basket of the season in the second quarter, to help the Scots take a 42-36 lead into the locker room. The Scots weren’t able to hold off the fast-paced Raiders, falling 98-86. http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Jordan.jpg Amber Hatten | Laurinburg Exchange The Fighting Scots Jordan McKeithan also came off the Scots bench on Tuesday against Richmond. McKeithan scored his first basket of the season in the second quarter, to help the Scots take a 42-36 lead into the locker room. The Scots weren’t able to hold off the fast-paced Raiders, falling 98-86.

Teams score 65 points in 4th quarter

By Amber Hatten [email protected]