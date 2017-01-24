St. Andrews men’s volleyball makes history

LAURINBURG — The St. Andrews University men’s volleyball team made school history as they picked up their first two wins. The Knights defeated Milligan College (TN) in three sets, 25-15, 25-15, 25-19, for their first win on Saturday. The team then topped Webber International (FL) in four sets.

“I am extremely proud of my guys for working so hard this fall and in preseason,” said head coach Nick Rawls. “All of their hard work and commitment to this program resulted in these historic wins.”

St. Andrews (1-2) dominated the first set of their match against Milligan with 11 kills to secure a 25-15 win. The Knights went on an 11-1 run in the second set put the set away with 13 kills while holding Milligan to just six kills and 15 points.

The third set was the most competitive as the two teams traded points until the midway point, from then on St. Andrews pulled way to win 25-19 on 14 kills and a very impressive .591 hitting percentage.

The Knights finished hitting .403 with 38 kills while Milligan only managed a .176 hitting percentage.

Junior outside hitter Robin Imar led the Knights with 14 kills on 20 attempts while hitting .600 with eight digs and a team-best three aces. Freshman middle blocker Nate Blackwell then added seven kills with no errors to hit .583 with five blocks.

Sophomore libero Carlos Rodriguez played well with seven digs, an assist and an ace. Freshman setter Jackson Stark had a team high 33 assists, three kills, two aces, and two digs. Freshman Jacob DeSouza chipped in eight kills with five digs and two blocks while fellow freshman Luke Armbruster added five kills.

St. Andrews 3, Webber 1

The Knights junior Robin Imar broke the St. Andrews kills record against Webber International. Imar had 28 kills as he helped the Knights to the four-set win. Imar only made five errors and hit .489 along with six digs and two massive blocks. The previous record was set by the Lady Knights Angelica Arroyo’s 26 in the conference semifinals against Milligan.

St. Andrews dominated the first and third sets by scores of 25-18 and 25-16. The Knights hit .391 in the first set on 15 kills while hitting .417 with 14 kills in the third. Webber (1-1) only combined for 15 kills in those two sets.

However, the Warriors got out to a big lead in the second set at 6-0 and stretching it to 10-4 and 18-10 at times before rolling 25-15.

The fourth set was then the most competitive of the night with the teams basically trading points throughout the set as neither team led by more than three points. The Knights would relinquish the lead at 23-22 before using kills from Imar and DeSouza to close out the fourth set 27-25 exciting the crowd.

DeSouza then finished with 11 kills on 24 attempts with 12 digs to record his and the team’s first double-double of the season. Stark also had a big day setting the ball as he recorded 47 assists for his season-high along with five digs, an ace, a kill, and a block assist.

Blackwell then added seven kills while hitting .188 with two aces and three blocks while Armbruster chipped in seven kills as well. Rodriguez would add eight digs and a kill as the libero. Junior Sean Hale also adding six digs and a kill.

St. Andrews totaled 56 kills while hitting .256 and holding Webber to 41 kills and .136.

Charleston 3, St. Andrwes 0

CHARLESTON, W.V. — Before their historic wins on Saturday, the Knights suffered their second straight loss game to a Div. II foe. St. Andrews dropped a three-set match to the University of Charleston, 19-25, 18-25, 18-25 on Friday. It was the first of three matchups the Knights have with the Golden Eagles this season.

Imar led the Knights with nine kills, six digs, two assists and one ace. Armbruster had the best hitting percentage at .333 with seven kills. Setter Stark added 25 assists with 3 kills, two aces, four digs, and a block. Rodriguez chipped in ten digs and Blackwell added five kills.

St. Andrews, 2-2, will be on the road to face conference opponent Campbellsville University (Ky.) at 7 p.m. on Friday.

