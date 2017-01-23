Posted on by

Knights fall to Reinhardt over the weekend


By Troy Baranik - SAU Sports Information Director

SAU Athletics St. Andrews senior Jared Key picked up one of the Knights two victories on Saturday against Reinhardt University. The 197 pounder defeated Austin Brown in a close 2-1 decision match.


LAURINBURG — The St. Andrews University wrestling team picked up back-to-back wins from their 220 and heavyweight wrestlers, but it wasn’t enough. The Knights fell to Reinhardt University (Ga.) 38-9 at home on Saturday.

Sophomore heavyweight Aaron Vaughan (10-5) won his second straight home match with a second period pin of No. 6 Jonathon Hill. Vaughn has now won eight of his last nine matches, to lead the Knights in victories this season.

Jared Key (9-5), a senior 197 pounder, trailed 1-0 heading into the third period before rallying to win with a hard-earned escape followed by earning a penalty point due to a stalling call on Reinhardt.

Junior Kavoris Perry (5-10) fell by a decision of 7-3 at 165 lbs. as his last minute takedown was not enough. Senior captain Tyran Taylor-Owens dropped a hard-fought 4-1 decision match at 141 pounds to Reinhardt’s Caleb Mariakis. Taylor-Owens gave up a third period takedown to drop his match against Mariakis.

Knights freshman Zeke Lee then bumped up to the 165-pound weight class, to fill a hole for the Knights and competed hard earning a third period reversal before falling by pin to Reinhardt’s Nicholas Distasio.

St. Andrews will next be in action tonight as they host Mid-South conference foe University of the Cumberlands (Ky.) at 5 p.m. followed by West Virginia Tech at approximately 8 p.m.

Reinhardt 38, St. Andrews 9

125 — Jonathan Ragsdale (Reinhardt) over Brennan Patton (St. Andrews) in a major decision, 13-4

133 — Triston Blansit (Reinhardt) over. forfeit

141 — Caleb Mariakis (Reinhardt) over Tyran Taylor-Owens (St. Andrews) in a decision match, 4-1

149 — Dyllan Greene (Reinhardt) over Noah Walker (St. Andrews) in a tech. fall 16-0 at the 6:00

157 — Tucker Russo (Reinhardt) over Michael Nelson (St. Andrews) in a tech. fall 17-2 at the 5:15

165 — Nicholas Distasio (Reinhardt) over Zeke Lee (St. Andrews) in a fall at 6:18

174 — Tate Holmes (Reinhardt) over Kavoris Perry (St. Andrews) in a decision match, 7-3

184 — Nick Whitmire (Reinhardt) over Argie Burnette (St. Andrews) in a fall at 1:58

197 — Jared Key (St. Andrews) over Austin Brown (Reinhardt) in a decision match, 2-1

285 — Aaron Vaughan (St. Andrews) over Johnathon Hill (Reinhardt) in a fall at 3:34

http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_image002-2.jpgSAU Athletics St. Andrews senior Jared Key picked up one of the Knights two victories on Saturday against Reinhardt University. The 197 pounder defeated Austin Brown in a close 2-1 decision match.

