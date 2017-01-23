Knights fall to Reinhardt over the weekend

LAURINBURG — The St. Andrews University wrestling team picked up back-to-back wins from their 220 and heavyweight wrestlers, but it wasn’t enough. The Knights fell to Reinhardt University (Ga.) 38-9 at home on Saturday.

Sophomore heavyweight Aaron Vaughan (10-5) won his second straight home match with a second period pin of No. 6 Jonathon Hill. Vaughn has now won eight of his last nine matches, to lead the Knights in victories this season.

Jared Key (9-5), a senior 197 pounder, trailed 1-0 heading into the third period before rallying to win with a hard-earned escape followed by earning a penalty point due to a stalling call on Reinhardt.

Junior Kavoris Perry (5-10) fell by a decision of 7-3 at 165 lbs. as his last minute takedown was not enough. Senior captain Tyran Taylor-Owens dropped a hard-fought 4-1 decision match at 141 pounds to Reinhardt’s Caleb Mariakis. Taylor-Owens gave up a third period takedown to drop his match against Mariakis.

Knights freshman Zeke Lee then bumped up to the 165-pound weight class, to fill a hole for the Knights and competed hard earning a third period reversal before falling by pin to Reinhardt’s Nicholas Distasio.

St. Andrews will next be in action tonight as they host Mid-South conference foe University of the Cumberlands (Ky.) at 5 p.m. followed by West Virginia Tech at approximately 8 p.m.

Reinhardt 38, St. Andrews 9

125 — Jonathan Ragsdale (Reinhardt) over Brennan Patton (St. Andrews) in a major decision, 13-4

133 — Triston Blansit (Reinhardt) over. forfeit

141 — Caleb Mariakis (Reinhardt) over Tyran Taylor-Owens (St. Andrews) in a decision match, 4-1

149 — Dyllan Greene (Reinhardt) over Noah Walker (St. Andrews) in a tech. fall 16-0 at the 6:00

157 — Tucker Russo (Reinhardt) over Michael Nelson (St. Andrews) in a tech. fall 17-2 at the 5:15

165 — Nicholas Distasio (Reinhardt) over Zeke Lee (St. Andrews) in a fall at 6:18

174 — Tate Holmes (Reinhardt) over Kavoris Perry (St. Andrews) in a decision match, 7-3

184 — Nick Whitmire (Reinhardt) over Argie Burnette (St. Andrews) in a fall at 1:58

197 — Jared Key (St. Andrews) over Austin Brown (Reinhardt) in a decision match, 2-1

285 — Aaron Vaughan (St. Andrews) over Johnathon Hill (Reinhardt) in a fall at 3:34

